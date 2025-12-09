Dave Donates $250,000 to Baby2Baby to Support Families in Need Across the U.S.

Los Angeles, Dec. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dave Inc. (Nasdaq: DAVE), one of the nation’s leading neobanks, announces a donation of $250,000 to Baby2Baby, a national nonprofit that provides children living in poverty with diapers, clothing and all the basic necessities that every child deserves.

The contribution supported Baby2Baby’s annual Gala, which brought together celebrities, entrepreneurs and philanthropists and raised a record $18.5 million in a history-making night. The funds raised from the event will help Baby2Baby continue its vital work of reaching one million children across the country with the essentials they deserve, particularly during times of crisis and economic uncertainty.

“Millions of families across the country are facing the challenge of meeting their most basic needs,” said Jason Wilk, Founder and CEO of Dave. “Baby2Baby is an incredible organization that delivers tangible, immediate support to children and parents who need it most. We’re proud to partner with Baby2Baby to provide a stronger financial foundation for many American families.”

In the last 14 years, Baby2Baby has distributed more than half a billion essential items to children in need across all 50 states, and they have responded to over 100 disasters and emergencies including fires, floods and hurricanes impacting children.

“We are so grateful for Dave's support of the 2025 Baby2Baby Gala, our most important and impactful night of the year. 1 in 2 families in the U.S. are struggling to provide diapers for their babies,” shared Baby2Baby Co-CEOs Kelly Sawyer Patricof and Norah Weinstein. “Partners like Dave allow us to continue reaching over one million children across the country who are relying on Baby2Baby to provide the basic essentials they need and deserve.”

The donation reflects Dave’s long-standing commitment to improving the economic well-being of everyday Americans, helping people not only make ends meet but move toward long-term financial health.

For more information on Baby2Baby and how to support its mission, visit www.baby2baby.org.



About Dave

Dave (Nasdaq: DAVE) is a leading U.S. neobank and fintech pioneer serving millions of everyday Americans. Dave uses disruptive technologies to provide best-in-class banking services at a fraction of the price of incumbents. For more information about the Company, visit: www.dave.com. For investor information and updates, visit: investors.dave.com and follow @davebanking on X.

About Baby2Baby

Baby2Baby is a non-profit organization that provides children in need with diapers, formula, clothing, and the basic necessities that every child deserves, serving more than one million children across all 50 states. Led by Co-CEOs Kelly Sawyer Patricof and Norah Weinstein, the organization has distributed over 500 million items over the past 14 years to children in homeless shelters, domestic violence programs, foster care, hospitals and school districts as well as children who have lost everything in the wake of disaster. The organization's success has been propelled forward by its industry-leading model that is redefining what it means to operate a non-profit with a seamless integration of impact, innovation, and influence, which earned them recognition as the #1 non-profit on Fast Company's World's Most Innovative Companies List and praise from TIME Magazine as one of 2023's most influential companies. To learn more about Baby2Baby please visit www.baby2baby.org.

