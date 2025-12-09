.agent Intends to Officially Enter the ICANN Application Process with Unstoppable Domains and Sentient Foundation

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Dec. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Unstoppable Domains and the Sentient Foundation announced their official intent to enter the ICANN application process in 2026 with .agent, a top-level domain built for the architects, operators, and users of AI agents.





Built on Polygon, .agent began as a Web3 domain designed for the agentic AI ecosystem. By intending to apply through ICANN's new gTLD program, .agent aims to unite decentralized innovation with traditional DNS infrastructure, bringing agent-first technology into every corner of the web.

"With Sentient, the .agent domain aligns with one of the most advanced, community driven platforms for open source, next generation intelligence," said Sandeep Nailwal, Co-Founder Sentient, Co-Founder Polygon. "The .agent domain builds on this foundation, connecting identity, intelligence, and trust in a shared environment designed for collaboration between humans and AI agents."

If approved, .agent will operate as a globally recognized top-level domain, fully compatible with browsers and email systems, while preserving its Web3-native functions like crypto payments, onchain identity, and integration with agent frameworks. The goal is to create a naming layer where agents, creators, and communities can converge under a recognizable standard which will be accessible across both Web2 and Web3.

"As agents transition from research to real-world deployment, identity becomes critical," said Sandy Carter, Chief Business Officer of Unstoppable Domains. "A .agent domain establishes a shared namespace where the people and projects advancing AI agents can connect, transact, and build together. Entering the ICANN process allows us to extend that vision to a global audience."

Collaboration Grounded in Shared Vision

AI is entering its next phase of evolution. Autonomous agents now coordinate, reason, and act across complex tasks, reshaping how intelligence operates in real environments. Recent industry analysis shows that more than 60% of surveyed business leaders in the US intend to implement AI agents within the next year.

Sentient is powering the open-source AGI movement by building what it calls the "GRID": a coordinating network of over 40 specialized agents, more than 50 data sources, and 10+ foundational models working together to deliver real tasks. With funding raised from major investors including Pantera Capital, Polygon and Framework Ventures, Sentient is positioned to democratize agentic AI under its "OML" framework—Open, Monetizable, Loyal.

Sentient shares deep roots with Polygon and its co-founder, Sandeep Nailwal, whose vision for open and scalable systems extends into the next era of intelligent infrastructure. Operating within the Polygon ecosystem, Sentient's GRID benefits from the network's speed, security, and developer community that have made it a cornerstone of Web3 innovation.

The .agent domain serves architects designing multi-agent systems and workflows, researchers deploying open-source models in collaborative networks, and communities building and monetizing agent marketplaces. It also supports organizations integrating AI agents into products, services, and ecosystems, as well as builders who emphasize ownership, transparency, and agentic interaction.

Get Your .agent Today

Get your .agent today here: https://get.unstoppabledomains.com/agent/

About Unstoppable Domains

Launched in 2018, Unstoppable Domains is an ICANN-accredited registrar and leading digital identity platform dedicated to onboarding the world onto DNS and Web3. Unstoppable Domains provides Web3 domains minted on the blockchain, empowering individuals with full ownership and complete control over their digital identities, with no renewal fees. Users can replace lengthy alphanumeric crypto wallet addresses with easy-to-remember human-readable domain names, streamlining their interactions with apps, wallets, exchanges, and marketplaces. Recognized by Forbes as one of America's Best Startup Employers for four consecutive years—2022, 2023, 2024, and 2025—Unstoppable Domains has rapidly grown, boasting over 4.2 million registered domains.

About Sentient Foundation

Sentient Foundation is building the infrastructure for open-source AGI through its GRID—a coordinating network of over 40 specialized agents, 50+ data sources, and 10+ foundational models working together to deliver real-world tasks. Co-founded by Sandeep Nailwal, Sentient operates under its OML (Open, Monetizable, Loyal) framework to democratize access to agentic AI. With $85 million raised from investors including Pantera Capital and Framework Ventures, Sentient is positioned at the forefront of the autonomous AI movement.

About Polygon

Polygon is a leading blockchain scaling platform that provides developers with the tools to build scalable, user-friendly dApps with low transaction fees. As a cornerstone of Web3 innovation, Polygon's network offers the speed, security, and developer community that power the next generation of decentralized applications.