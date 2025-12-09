YD Bio Limited Showcases Its Innovative Diagnostic and Precision Medicine Portfolios at the 9th Healthcare EXPO TAIWAN

Taipei, Taiwan, Dec. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- YD Bio Limited (“YD Bio” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: YDES), a biotechnology company advancing DNA methylation-based cancer detection technology and ophthalmologic innovations, today announced its successful participation in the prestigious 9th Healthcare Expo Taiwan, which was held from December 4-7, 2025, at TaipeiNEX 1. The Company exhibited at Booth No. 4F, M1004, where it presented its latest advances in three core portfolios: early cancer detection powered by DNA methylation and multi-biomarkers, next-generation precision diagnostics and stem cell therapy & exosome platforms focused on ophthalmology conditions. With 1,500+ visitors and 541 on-site surveys in 4 days, this significant event served as a critical gateway for YD Bio to connect with key stakeholders, explore new market opportunities globally, and reinforce its position as an innovator in the world’s healthcare landscape, providing an unparalleled platform to engage with leading hospitals, tech giants, and biotech innovators from across the region and beyond.

YD Bio Meets Industry Peers at Healthcare Expo Taiwan, Celebrates Successful Exhibition

The Company believes that its innovative product offerings, including its advanced ophthalmologic solutions and the expanded OkaiDx™ cancer detection platform, garnered significant attention and positive feedback from attendees. This successful engagement underscores YD Bio’s role as a pioneer in cancer detection and therapeutic innovation and provided valuable opportunities for networking and showcasing its latest advancements to a broad audience of industry professionals, potential partners, and investors.

During the four-day exhibition, YD Bio also engaged in productive discussions with multiple international distributors from China, Hong Kong, Indonesia, and Dubai, all of whom expressed strong interest in collaborating to introduce and expand the Company’s cancer detection and ophthalmologic product portfolios within their respective markets. These engagements represent a key advancement in YD Bio’s global commercialization strategy, opening new channels for OkaiDx™ and other cancer detection innovations in high-growth regions.

The Company met with numerous key opinion leaders, hospital executives, and healthcare decision-makers from major hospitals across Asia to discuss the utilization of EG BioMed US Inc.’s CLIA-certified and CAP-accredited laboratory in the United States as a global central lab for delivering precision cancer testing services, along with the regulatory and compliance requirements across different countries. These conversations created substantial opportunities to broaden the clinical adoption of OkaiDx™ blood-based cancer detection tests within hospitals, medical centers, and healthcare systems worldwide.

The Company believes the strong interest from international stakeholders highlights the accelerating global demand for advanced early-detection and cancer treatment-monitoring technologies and reinforces YD Bio’s commitment to expanding global access to precision cancer detection and preventive healthcare solutions. Collectively, these interactions underscore the 9th Healthcare Expo Taiwan as a pivotal platform for advancing YD Bio’s international presence and strengthening collaborations that support large-scale clinical deployment of next-generation cancer detection technologies.

"We were thrilled to participate in the 9th Healthcare Expo Taiwan, an essential gathering for the global healthcare community and a pivotal event for our Company," said Dr. Ethan Shen, Chairman and CEO of the Company, commented. "This expo provided an exceptional opportunity to showcase our latest advancements to a diverse international audience. We are dedicated to a pragmatic path from development to revenue within a large, needs-based category, and we look forward to engaging with partners and professionals who share our vision for a healthier future."

YD Bio extends its gratitude to all attendees who visited Booth No. 4F, M1004, to discuss potential partnerships, and meet the dedicated team advancing healthcare innovation. The Company expresses its appreciation for the engaging discussions and valuable connections made during the event.

About YD Bio Limited

YD Bio Limited is a biotechnology company focused on advancing clinical trials, new drug development, cancer prevention diagnostics, and limbal stem cell and exosome therapies with the potential to transform the treatment of diseases with high unmet medical need. The Company is committed to improving patient outcomes through scientific innovation and precision medicine. In addition to its R&D efforts, YD Bio Limited is a recognized supplier of clinical trial drugs and has expanded into the development and distribution of post-market auxiliary products. For more information, please visit the Company’s website: ir.ydesgroup.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, YD Bio’s business plan and outlook. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on YD Bio’s current expectations and projections about future events that YD Bio believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as “approximates,” “believes,” “hopes,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “estimates,” “projects,” “intends,” “plans,” “will,” “would,” “should,” “could,” “may” or other similar expressions. YD Bio undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although YD Bio believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and YD Bio cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in YD Bio’s registration statement and other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

YD Bio Limited

Investor Relations

Email: investor@ydesgroup.com

WFS Investor Relations Inc.

Email: services@wealthfsllc.com

Phone: +1 628 283 9214