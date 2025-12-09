Calgon Carbon Announces Issuance of New Patents for Advanced Activated Carbon Sorbent Technology to Remove PFAS from Water

HIGHLIGHTS

New U.S. Patent Issued: U.S. Patent No. 12,478,948 covers the utilization of reactivated carbon for removing PFAS from water.

Reinforces Position as Leader: Confirms Calgon Carbon’s position as the industry standard for PFAS removal solutions capable of treating water to non-detect levels and utilizing the company’s proprietary reactivation process to achieve high levels of destruction at end-of-life.

Strengthens PFAS IP Portfolio: Adds to U.S. Patent Nos. 11,911,743 and 12,319,593, reinforcing Calgon Carbon’s leadership in PFAS removal technologies.

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Calgon Carbon Corporation (“Calgon Carbon”), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kuraray Co., Ltd. (TYO: 3405), today announced the issuance of its new US Patent No. 12,478,948 (perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl sorbent materials and methods of use) covering the removal of PFAS from a liquid or gas using reactivated carbon. This granted patent compliments Calgon Carbon’s peer-reviewed publications detailing the removal and destruction of PFAS using the Company’s proprietary reactivation process for spent carbon used in drinking water and wastewater treatment. The grant expands Calgon Carbon’s intellectual property portfolio in PFAS treatment, which also includes U.S. Patent Nos. 11,911,743 and 12,319,593.

PFAS, often referred to as “forever chemicals,” are a group of synthetic compounds widely used in industrial and consumer products. Their persistence in the environment and potential health risks have made PFAS contamination a critical concern for communities and regulators worldwide. By capturing and destroying PFAS contamination and subsequently returning the recovered activated carbon to continued use, Calgon Carbon’s new patent offers a highly effective and efficient approach to capturing and removing these contaminants from water sources with a sustainable end-of-life solution. When combined with its industry leading Filtrasorb® grades, Calgon Carbon’s proprietary reactivation process and products are one of the most effective choices for removing PFAS from drinking and wastewater stream while simultaneously reducing the amount of new activated carbon that must be manufactured.

“We are thrilled to announce this latest addition to our intellectual property portfolio,” said Jenalle Brewer, Senior Vice President of Drinking Water Solutions and Global Business Development. “This patent not only recognizes our team’s commitment to scientific innovation but also reinforces our leadership in providing high performing, reliable, and sustainable solutions to Americans in communities large and small. Our domestically produced advanced sorbent technology gives our customers an advantage on cost, performance, and reliability and is a key component in our mission to help ensure clean water for all.”

With more than 25 years of experience treating “forever chemicals,” Calgon Carbon provides communities with the advanced treatment capabilities needed to manage PFAS effectively.



The new patent complements Calgon Carbon’s existing technologies and solutions, enabling municipalities, industries, and water utilities to address PFAS contamination with greater confidence and efficiency. By expanding its suite of PFAS removal products, Calgon Carbon continues to set the standard for water purification and environmental stewardship with its more than 310 million pounds of annual U.S. manufacturing capacity using domestically mined coal and reactivation.

For more information about Calgon Carbon’s patented technologies and PFAS removal solutions, customers can contact Calgon Carbon at 1-800-4-CARBON or visit www.calgoncarbon.com.

About Reactivation

Calgon Carbon's proprietary reactivation process is market-tested and enables drinking water utilities and industrial customers to not only recycle spent carbon but also provides a solution capable of removing PFAS contaminants to below detectable limits from the carbon with a destruction removal efficiency of >99.9%. Unlike other PFAS treatment approaches, reactivation returns carbon to service, expands supply availability, and lowers CO₂ emissions compared to virgin activated carbon production, a solution that reduces waste and supports sustainability goals. Coupled with Calgon Carbon’s AquaKnight™ equipment and industry-leading Filtrasorb® grades, reactivation is core to helping municipalities and industry address PFAS efficiently.

About Calgon Carbon

Calgon Carbon, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Kuraray Co., Ltd. (TYO: 3405) (Kuraray), is a global leader in the manufacture and/or distribution of innovative coal-, wood- and coconut-based activated carbon products — in granular, powdered, pelletized and cloth form – to meet the most challenging purification demands of customers throughout the world. Calgon Carbon provides purification solutions for more than 700 distinct applications, including drinking water, wastewater, pollution abatement, and a variety of industrial and commercial manufacturing processes. Headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Calgon Carbon employs approximately 1,800 people and operates 20 manufacturing, reactivation, innovation and equipment fabrication facilities in the U.S., Asia, and in Europe, where Calgon Carbon is known as Chemviron. Calgon Carbon was acquired by Kuraray in March of 2018. With complementary products and services, the combined organization will continue to focus on providing the highest quality and most innovative activated carbon and filtration media products, equipment, and services to meet customer needs anywhere in the world. Visit CalgonCarbon.com.