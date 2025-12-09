Maxim Group LLC Announces Appointment of Kelsey Vinson Pols to Support Expansion of M&A Practice and West Coast Presence

NEW YORK, Dec. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Maxim Group LLC, a leading full-service investment banking, securities and wealth management firm, has announced that Kelsey Vinson Pols is joining the firm as a Managing Director, expanding its Mergers & Acquisitions (M&A) practice, technology and software sector coverage, and West Coast presence.

Ms. Vinson Pols brings over a decade of investment banking experience, advising technology and software clients on strategic transactions. Her expertise spans sell-side and buy-side M&A, private placements, and strategic advisory assignments, with a focus on helping growth-oriented technology and software companies achieve their business and capital objectives.

“Kelsey’s appointment further demonstrates our commitment to expanding our M&A practice and deepening our expertise in high-growth sectors,” said Larry Glassberg, Co-Head of Investment Banking. “She brings valuable M&A experience that will benefit our technology and software clients, and our firm’s continued growth.”

Prior to joining Maxim, Ms. Vinson Pols held senior roles advising software companies at a boutique technology-focused M&A advisory firm in San Francisco. Prior to that, she worked at Rothschild & Co. and B. Riley Securities (formerly FocalPoint Partners) in Los Angeles and the Boston Consulting Group in London within BCG Expand.

Ms. Vinson Pols holds a Bachelor of Business Administration in Finance from the University of Georgia, where she graduated Summa Cum Laude, and a Master of Philosophy in Real Estate Finance from the University of Cambridge.

“Bringing Kelsey on board reflects Maxim’s commitment and dedication to building a best-in-class M&A advisory team to execute on a full suite of investment banking services,” added Ritesh Veera, Co-Head of Investment Banking at Maxim Group.

About Maxim Group LLC

Maxim Group LLC is a full-service investment banking, securities and wealth management firm headquartered in New York. The independent and employee-owned firm provides a full array of financial services including investment banking; private wealth management; and global institutional equity, fixed-income and derivatives sales & trading, equity research and prime brokerage services. Maxim Group LLC is a registered broker-dealer with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the Municipal Securities Rulemaking Board (MSRB) and is a member of FINRA, SIPC, and NASDAQ. To learn more about Maxim Group LLC, visit maximgrp.com.