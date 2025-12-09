Motley Fool Asset Management Launches Three New Passive ETFs to Expand Core Portfolio Investment Offerings

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Dec. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Motley Fool Asset Management (“MFAM”) announced today the launch of three new exchange-traded funds (ETFs) designed to bring The Motley Fool, LLC’s (“TMF”) evidence-based investing principles to a broader range of investors through systematic indexed strategies. The Motley Fool Innovative Growth Factor ETF (MFIG), Motley Fool Value Factor ETF (MFVL), and Motley Fool Momentum Factor ETF (MFMO) represent the latest evolution of MFAM’s passive fund family and begin trading today on Nasdaq.

“By expanding our passive lineup into value, momentum, and growth opportunities, we’re helping investors build portfolios that reflect both discipline and conviction — hallmarks of our Foolish approach to investing,” said Kelsey Mowrey, President of Motley Fool Asset Management. “These new ETFs are a natural extension of our mission — to give investors transparent, research-based access to The Motley Fool’s most enduring investing principles.”

Each MFAM fund tracks a proprietary index comprised of a curated set of U.S. companies vetted and rated by The Motley Fool, LLC analysts based on quality, risk, and growth potential, leveraging TMF’s decades of stock research and proprietary data to systematically identify companies that exhibit compelling long-term fundamentals.

The MFAM Quantitative Investing team applies proprietary modeling techniques over The Motley Fool, LLC’s universe of stocks to construct each product using consistent, rules-driven methodologies:

Motley Fool Innovative Growth Factor ETF (Ticker: MFIG) – Targets companies with accelerating profitability and innovation, measured through a proprietary Innovative Growth Composite Score based on gross profit growth, growth acceleration, and investment in intangible assets such as R&D, brand, and human capital.



– Targets companies with accelerating profitability and innovation, measured through a proprietary Innovative Growth Composite Score based on gross profit growth, growth acceleration, and investment in intangible assets such as R&D, brand, and human capital. Motley Fool Value Factor ETF (Ticker: MFVL) – Focused on attractively valued companies identified through adjusted fundamental ratios that avoid common “value traps.” The strategy uses a proprietary Value Composite Score based on adjusted book-to-price, gross profits to enterprise value, and total shareholder yield.



– Focused on attractively valued companies identified through adjusted fundamental ratios that avoid common “value traps.” The strategy uses a proprietary Value Composite Score based on adjusted book-to-price, gross profits to enterprise value, and total shareholder yield. Motley Fool Momentum Factor ETF (Ticker: MFMO) – Seeks companies demonstrating sustained price leadership through a refined Momentum Composite Score that combines traditional momentum signals with factor momentum and adjusted price-to-low metrics, helping to filter out short-term noise.



“As investors look for long-term, consistent approaches to diversification, we’re meeting that demand with strategies rooted in data, not emotion,” said Tony Arsta, Chief Investment Officer of Motley Fool Asset Management. “Each of these ETFs represents a disciplined framework for accessing the same investment factors our analysts have relied on for decades — value, momentum, and innovation, in a transparent, cost-efficient way.”

As of December 2025, Motley Fool Asset Management manages more than $2.5 billion in ETF assets, reflecting the firm’s continued growth as a provider of innovative index-based investment solutions.

“Grounded in nearly three decades of TMF investing experience, these new offerings empower investors to stay invested while tailoring their portfolios to their unique risk preferences and long-term goals,” said Bill Mann, Chief Investment Strategist at Motley Fool Asset Management. “The ETFs represent an evolution of the Foolish philosophy — transparent, disciplined strategies that put the power of The Motley Fool, LLC research to work inside every portfolio.”

Together, these new ETFs complement MFAM’s existing suite of passive strategies — including the Motley Fool 100 Index ETF (TMFC), Motley Fool Next Index ETF (TMFX), and Motley Fool Capital Efficiency 100 Index ETF (TMFE) — to create a complete toolkit for investors seeking diversified exposure across value, growth, and momentum styles. The firm has filed for 12 additional ETFs expected to launch in the coming years.

