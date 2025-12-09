Dandy Acquires Neem to Accelerate Digital Innovation in Dentistry

NEW YORK, Dec. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dandy , the dental technology company, today announced the acquisition of Neem, a Dental Practice Management Software company dedicated to helping dental practices simplify operations and grow. Neem brings Dandy deep expertise in product development, user experience, and engineering, all grounded in a rich understanding of how dental practices operate.

Together, Dandy and Neem will advance the digital transformation of restorative dentistry, combining Dandy’s end-to-end lab and software ecosystem with the Neem team’s proven capabilities in emerging technologies, UX design, and engineering. Employees will be working on exciting new technology, such as Dandy’s Vision intraoral scanner , putting the power of the lab in the dentist’s hand.

“We founded Neem to help dental practices simplify, save, and grow,” said Neem CEO and Cofounder John Hammond. “In Dandy, we’ve found a partner whose mission perfectly aligns with ours. Its vision, resources, and world-class team make this the ideal home for our expertise and passion.”

Neem CTO and Cofounder Tarun Eldho Alias added, “We’re eager to join Dandy in transforming the relationship between the practice and the lab. This is an opportunity to be part of the next wave of AI, machine learning, and advanced manufacturing to help deliver best-in-class dental prosthetics.”

“John, Tarun, and their talented team will play a pivotal part in Dandy’s future innovations,” said Dandy Head of Engineering Cong Yu. “Their deep technical talent and commitment to customers will help us push the boundaries of digital dentistry.”

With the integration of Neem, Dandy strengthens its position as a leader in creating the world’s most advanced dental labs, empowering practices to deliver exceptional care with less friction and greater growth potential. To learn more, visit meetdandy.com .

About Dandy

Dandy is building the modern operating system for dentistry, powering the world’s most advanced dental labs. Dandy partners with dental practices to transform their business with state-of-the-art intraoral scanners, always-on expert guidance, and precision manufacturing accelerated by Generative AI, 3D printing, and other state-of-the-art technologies seamlessly orchestrated by Dandy's proprietary software. Dandy empowers dentists with technology, innovation, and world-class support to achieve more for their practice, their people, and their patients. With unparalleled quality, efficiency, and experience, Dandy makes the business of dentistry pain-free. To learn more, visit meetdandy.com or our LinkedIn page, www.linkedin.com/company/dandyofficial/.