Primary Source Media Leverages AI-Powered Production Platform, Arcana Labs, to Enhance Historically Accurate Storytelling

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Primary Source Media, an audio and film production company specializing in historical content, has partnered with AI-powered production platform Arcana Labs on “Revolutionary,” an 8-part docuseries that examines the man behind the myth that was George Washington. Arcana’s AI-powered content production tools were critical to the development of the historic project, with Primary Source Media using the Arcana platform to render recreations and illustrate key events that took place before visual footage is available.

“The fact that there’s no footage of anything before 1888 creates an inherent challenge when making an historical piece, but history still needs to be brought to life to have real impact with an audience,” said Isaac S. Loftus, Co-Director of “Revolutionary” docuseries. “We realized early on that generative AI had the potential to revolutionize historical documentaries, to allow us to reach a level of accuracy that isn't typically achievable even in live action recreations. But most tools we tested didn't allow for enough flexibility and were overall unintuitive and clumsy. That changed when we discovered Arcana. Built specifically for filmmakers, their platform allows us the precision and flexibility to achieve the accuracy that historical storytelling demands – all within the budgetary constraints of an independent film.”

While historical documentaries require compelling visuals to engage an audience, recreations are often cost prohibitive without significant institutional support. With Acrana’s comprehensive AI production studio, filmmakers don’t have to compromise their vision to stay within their timeline and budget.

“With this docuseries, Primary Source Media embodies what Arcana was built to do – free filmmakers from the limits of what a physical camera can capture,” said Jonathan Yunger, co-founder and CEO of Arcana Labs. “Without access to real footage, Isaac and his team leveraged our platform to recreate entire worlds with the accuracy, artistry and emotional depth this story deserves. By merging traditional filmmaking craftsmanship with advanced AI, Arcana’s production company in a box empowers storytellers to bring the past to life, authentically and without constraints.”

Leveraging Arcana’s platform, the Primary Source Media team was able to create dynamic, crisp, and compelling scenes that reflect historically accurate details from the time period. Ultimately, these scenes help to foster a deeper understanding of Washington’s life, his struggles and his triumphs which would have otherwise not been possible without a blockbuster budget. For a sneak peak of the value Arcana’s platform added to this project, visit: https://www.primarysourcemedia.com/beforeandafter.

“Revolutionary” is a meticulously researched, comprehensive exploration of the most well-known but least understood founding father. Told in a non-linear, serialized fashion, each chapter is built around a theme such as family, influential women, war and disease. The series jumps through time, using dramatic, exhilarating, and sometimes heartbreaking events of Washington's life as a fulcrum to understanding not only who he was but how his character and the texture of the 18th century set him up to be a focal point of one of the most significant eras in history.

“Revolutionary” was directed by Jordan Solane and Isaac S. Loftus and produced by Patrick Long. Dr. Lynn Price Robbins served as Head of Research and Walter “Buck” Buckley, founder of Primary Source Media and CEO of growth equity investor, SEMCAP AI, served as Executive Producer.

About Arcana Labs

Arcana Labs is an AI-powered content production platform. Founded by an elite team of engineers and Hollywood filmmakers with over a billion dollars in box office success, Arcana revolutionizes the AI art space by merging traditional creative processes with advanced AI capabilities. Its flagship product, Arcana AI, is a powerhouse that delivers an all-in-one "production company in a box" with 21+ cutting-edge tools for AI image, video, and audio creation in a single, streamlined ecosystem. For AI artists, filmmakers, and digital storytellers, Arcana is now the only platform needed to bring creative visions to life. Boasting 20+ films in development, a new era of Hollywood has arrived.

Meet Arcana.

About Primary Source Media

Primary Source Media is a full-service production company that specializes in the retelling of historical, educational and scientific stories and events. We believe that stories drive people - not data or ideas. For this reason, Primary Source Media creates captivating content that is scientifically literate, historically accurate, intellectually stimulating but most importantly entertaining. The company’s goal is to use storytelling to not only entertain, but also to inspire further learning. The team is comprised of blockbuster producers, imaginative creatives, researchers, and subject matter experts from the most respected institutions in the country. Our clients range from small non-profits and multinational corporations to museums, universities, and historical societies.

