Anaplan Introduces Role‑Based AI Agents to Advance Industry-Leading Enterprise Scenario Planning and Analysis Platform

MIAMI, Dec. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In today’s complex business environment, strategic advantage comes from the ability to anticipate change, model impact and act decisively. Companies that can adapt to external factors in real time aren’t just more efficient — they are more resilient, more competitive and better positioned for sustainable growth. To meet this moment, Anaplan, the global leader in AI‑driven scenario planning and analysis, today announced a new suite of role‑based AI agents that embed intelligence across core business functions, setting a new industry standard for real-time decision-making.

“Anaplan’s new role-based agents are accelerating time to better outcomes by embedding game-changing AI directly into cross-functional planning use cases and workflows,” said Adam Thier, Chief Product and Technology Officer, Anaplan. “With over a decade of expertise designing, building and deploying millions of models based on proven planning best practices, Anaplan is uniquely able to deliver predictive, generative, and agentic AI that drives decision excellence across the enterprise.”

Anchoring the new agent suite is Anaplan CoModeler, a breakthrough role‑based AI agent that can build, extend and optimize planning models at speed. CoModeler turns natural language requests into structured models, logic and calculations, allowing business users to generate and refine models in minutes, versus days or weeks. By automating the development and deployment of complex logic with embedded best practices, CoModeler adapts its guidance to specific industries, functions and use cases. New scenarios can be created and tested instantly, allowing organizations to react in near real time to both internal and external drivers, such as market shifts, talent shortages, supply chain disruptions or financial risks. CoModeler also strengthens governance by documenting every step of its process, ensuring transparency and consistency across large-scale deployments. Limited customer availability began in November, with general availability expected in Q1 2026.





“We are highly impressed by the innovation Anaplan continues to deliver. In particular, we believe CoModeler represents a transformative advancement for Anaplan customers,” said Ed Majors, Global Lead Alliance Partner, Deloitte. “As an Anaplan partner, we frequently work with organizations that have ambitious model deployment roadmaps aimed at achieving breakthrough capabilities. CoModeler’s conversational, AI-driven model building is poised to significantly enhance productivity, enabling clients to accelerate the journey from insight to action.”

In addition to CoModeler, Anaplan has introduced four additional intelligent role-based agents, now available to customers:

Anaplan Finance Analyst continuously monitors financial performance, automates month-end processes, quickly detects deviations, surfaces key business drivers and proactively mitigates risk while capitalizing on opportunities across financial planning and consolidation.

continuously monitors financial performance, automates month-end processes, quickly detects deviations, surfaces key business drivers and proactively mitigates risk while capitalizing on opportunities across financial planning and consolidation. Anaplan Supply Chain Analyst surfaces risks and opportunities, runs scenarios, enables end‑to‑end visibility and orchestrates execution to enhance collaboration across demand and supply planning processes.

surfaces risks and opportunities, runs scenarios, enables end‑to‑end visibility and orchestrates execution to enhance collaboration across demand and supply planning processes. Anaplan Sales Analyst alerts teams to risks, runs impact scenarios and enables decisive action to optimize revenue performance management.

alerts teams to risks, runs impact scenarios and enables decisive action to optimize revenue performance management. Anaplan Workforce Analyst identifies workforce risks, determines and communicates the impact of headcount decisions and provides real-time answers for smarter workforce planning.





Anaplan’s role-based agents support business users by analyzing data, generating narrative reports and dashboards, recommending actions and executing approved changes — such as reallocating resources based on scenario outcomes or publishing updated planning views to stakeholders.





The introduction of role‑based agents adds to the stream of AI-driven innovation that Anaplan continues to deliver to customers:

On September 9, Anaplan completed the acquisition of Syrup , an AI-native supply chain platform for retailers. The new advanced forecasting capabilities leverage proprietary neural network-based engines trained on granular sales data, product imagery, and external signals like social sentiment, influencer trends and even weather patterns to deliver highly accurate forecasts and dynamic recommendations across the full retail planning lifecycle.

an AI-native supply chain platform for retailers. The new advanced forecasting capabilities leverage proprietary neural network-based engines trained on granular sales data, product imagery, and external signals like social sentiment, influencer trends and even weather patterns to deliver highly accurate forecasts and dynamic recommendations across the full retail planning lifecycle. On October 20, Anaplan launched Anaplan Forecaster , an AI-native forecasting solution that is purpose-built for business users — no data science expertise required. Forecaster is the next generation of the company’s time-series forecasting product, PlanIQ, and delivers expanded ML algorithms and improved explainability while generating more granular and precise forecasts that feed directly into Anaplan models.

, an AI-native forecasting solution that is purpose-built for business users — no data science expertise required. Forecaster is the next generation of the company’s time-series forecasting product, PlanIQ, and delivers expanded ML algorithms and improved explainability while generating more granular and precise forecasts that feed directly into Anaplan models. Anaplan has commenced limited customer availability of Anaplan Custom Agent , giving organizations the power to build and extend custom AI analysts with the transparency and governance needed to reflect their unique business processes and scenario models. To support customers’ efforts to build their own custom AI analysts, the company has also developed Anaplan Agent Studio. Through Agent Studio, customers can utilize Anaplan’s embedded AI capabilities and bespoke planning workflows to create custom AI analysts. General availability of Anaplan Custom Agent is expected in Q1 2026.

, giving organizations the power to build and extend custom AI analysts with the transparency and governance needed to reflect their unique business processes and scenario models. To support customers’ efforts to build their own custom AI analysts, the company has also developed Through Agent Studio, customers can utilize Anaplan’s embedded AI capabilities and bespoke planning workflows to create custom AI analysts. General availability of Anaplan Custom Agent is expected in Q1 2026. In the first half of next year, Anaplan will debut its first autonomous AI agents, further advancing capabilities to identify anomalies, recommend next steps and trigger actions and workflows across teams and systems, always with human oversight.





“Anaplan’s focus on embedding intelligence directly into cross-functional planning workflows and use cases distinguishes it as being one of the first few within this space,” said Megha Kumar, Research VP, Analytics and AI, IDC. “By adopting a solution-first approach to enterprise AI and providing no-code model creation and optimization solutions like CoModeler, Anaplan Intelligence addresses key enterprise considerations such as usability, resilience and forecasting, supporting practical and strategic adoption.”

Learn more about Anaplan’s role-based agents here, or register for our January webinar: Trends in AI-driven scenario planning & analysis in 2026 and beyond.

For more information on Anaplan’s $500M multi-year AI-driven innovation roadmap, visit the Anaplan newsroom or read the press release.

About Anaplan

Anaplan is the only AI-driven scenario planning and analysis platform designed to optimize decision-making in today’s complex business environment so that enterprises can outpace their competition and the market. By building connections and collaboration across organizational silos, our platform intelligently surfaces key insights — so businesses can make the right decisions, right now. More than 2,500 of the world’s best brands, including nearly half of the Fortune 50, continually optimize their decision-making by planning with Anaplan. To learn more, visit www.anaplan.com.

