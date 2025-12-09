Next Net Launches NVIDIA-Powered Answer & Generative Engine Optimization Platform

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., Dec. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Next Net has launched its breakthrough AI discoverability platform that helps brands and publishers stay visible, cited, and monetizable in AI-driven search. Built and powered by NVIDIA technologies, Next Net transforms how content is understood, trusted, and cited by search engines, AI Overviews, and large language models.

As AI-generated results and zero-click experiences accelerate, visibility now depends less on ranking and more on being cited by generative engines. This shift has created a challenge for brands trying to stay visible and for publishers seeking to maintain monetization in a discovery model that no longer depends on clicks.

Next Net solves this problem by providing the first vector-native verifiable framework for Answer Engine Optimization (AEO) / Generative Engine Optimization (GEO). The platform captures real AI citations, stores evidence, and scores site performance based on measurable signals. Its proprietary AIR Score quantifies authority across both traditional search and AI discovery, helping clients understand exactly how their content is being recognized and reused by generative engines.

“Next Net represents a new era of visibility,” said Franklin Rios, CEO of Next Net. “In the past, SEO meant climbing search rankings. Now it’s about being cited, trusted, and reused by AI. With NVIDIA’s acceleration, we’re giving businesses the tools to stay visible where discovery is actually happening.”

Next Net leverages the power of NVIDIA GPU simulations, autonomous optimization agents, and semantic vector mapping to continuously audit, score, and enhance content for engines such as Google Gemini, Perplexity, and ChatGPT. To do so, Next Net employs :

NVIDIA Triton Inference Server: Provides production-grade model serving and delivery of NVIDIA GPU-accelerated AI models as scalable enterprise microservices.

NVIDIA NeMo: Powers the agentic layer, enabling structured planning, tool-use, and verifier/grader functionality within the specialized SEO Agents and Citation Auditors.

NVIDIA RAPIDS (cuDF/cuML): Utilized for GPU-accelerated data science tasks, including feature drift analysis and data rollup.





The platform’s architecture includes eleven integrated modules that measure and improve AI readiness through real-time drift alerts, vector scoring, and verified trust signals.

Next Net serves three key audiences. For brands, it ensures content remains visible, cited, and authoritative across AI and search. For publishers, it restores monetization potential by proving and protecting source attribution. For LLMs and AI engines, it delivers high-quality, structured data that is reliable, cryptographically signed, and ready for integration.

“We’re at a turning point in how information is found and valued online,” said Kirk McDonald, CEO at Sundial Media Group and former CEO at GroupM North America. “Next Net gives brands, publishers, and AI systems a way to connect through proof instead of guesswork. It turns discoverability into something you can build on, not just hope for.”

Next Net is now available to enterprise partners, agencies, and publishers worldwide.

About Next Net

Next Net is an AI-powered discoverability platform that helps brands and publishers optimize for the new era of search. By structuring, scoring, and signing site data, Next Net enables brands to appear in AI-generated answers, search overviews, and agentic outputs. Powered by NVIDIA, the platform delivers verifiable visibility through real-time monitoring, AIR scoring, and AI citation tracking.

Media Contact:

Aimee Miller

aimee@broadsheetcomms.com