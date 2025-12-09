Pilot Launches Local Partner Program to Empower Bookkeepers and Strengthen Small Businesses Nationwide

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pilot , the leader in AI-powered bookkeeping and advisory solutions for SMBs and startups, today announced the launch of the Pilot Local Partner Program. The new program provides independent bookkeepers and accounting firms with access to cutting-edge software and automation capabilities, personalized advisory services and sales enablement tools to scale their organizations and support small businesses within their communities.

“Small businesses make up more than half of the private sector, yet many struggle in their first five years because they lack the financial visibility and support needed to make the decisions that help them thrive,” said Jessica McKellar, founder and CEO of Pilot. “Local accounting and bookkeeping firms are the partners who show up, who understand the stakes, and who help entrepreneurs turn hard work into lasting progress. They’re the quiet champions of small businesses everywhere. With the Pilot Local Partner Program, our goal is to equip these advisors with the tools and services they need so they can lift up the businesses in their own backyards and build lasting relationships with the talented, passionate, and caring business owners who make up the fabric of their communities.”

The Local Partner Program extends Pilot’s proven AI-powered platform to independent bookkeepers and accountants nationwide, enabling them to deliver automated bookkeeping and personalized advisory services to their clients. In addition to access to its platform and processes, Pilot empowers its local partners by connecting them directly with pre-qualified prospects to grow their business and establish new revenue streams. Leveraging its existing sales and marketing channels, Pilot manages the lead generation process and matches bookkeepers with customers based on specialties and location. This allows Pilot partners to operate more efficiently, increase productivity and dedicate more time to servicing their clients strategically.

“Our relationship with Pilot is a true partnership, and they are committed to our team’s success as well as that of our clients,” said Abel Castaneda, Founder and CEO at Apex Advantage Bookkeeping. “This new program allows us to utilize an industry-standard platform and collaborate with a team of experts to scale our business, better serve our customers and strengthen our relationships within the community. With the combination of our expertise and Pilot’s best-in-class technology, we are a stronger business that delivers more value to our customers.”

Pilot provides its customers and partners with a scalable platform and high-quality accounting and advisory services. The company’s advanced technology automates most bookkeeping tasks, from onboarding to generating real-time, tax- or-loan ready financials, based on each customer’s unique business model and preferences with minimal human intervention. Pilot’s AI capabilities, including its 24/7 financial chat advisor, are underpinned by the industry’s most comprehensive transaction-level dataset, which is verified by its team of U.S.-based accounting experts. The unmatched volume and accuracy of Pilot’s proprietary data enable enhanced automation for real-time financial insights and allows independent accountants and bookkeepers to focus on higher-value advisory services.

The Local Partner Program is now available to accounting firms across select cities, with plans for nationwide expansion in the coming year. For more information on the Pilot Local Partner Program or to join, visit: https://pilot.com/local-partners

About Pilot

Pilot transforms bookkeeping and advisory for SMBs and startups by combining advanced AI automation with human expertise. The Pilot platform leverages a massive, high-quality, human-tagged dataset of financial transactions to deliver unmatched automation, benchmarking, and actionable insights at scale—all verified by US-based bookkeeping experts and customers. With headquarters in San Francisco and Nashville, and backed by leading investors including Sequoia, Index Ventures, Stripe, and Bezos Expeditions, Pilot is building the future of accounting—empowering both customers and local partners. Learn more at https://pilot.com .

Media Contact:

Geoff Lopes

Marketbridge for Pilot

pilot@marketbridge.com