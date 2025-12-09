Unissant Names Federal Transformation Leader Alka Bhave Chief Operating Officer and National Security General Manager

RESTON, Va., Dec. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Unissant Inc. (Unissant) announced the appointment of Alka Bhave as Chief Operating Officer (COO) and General Manager of National Security. In this role, she will drive operational excellence across the enterprise while expanding and strengthening Unissant’s National Security business to meet the evolving needs of defense and intelligence customers.

Bhave brings more than 25 years of proven leadership in federal digital transformation, large-scale operations, and enterprise performance excellence across Defense, Intelligence, Health, and Civilian missions. Her arrival marks the latest milestone in Unissant CEO Sumeet Shrivastava’s strategic leadership build-out. Over the past year, Shrivastava has steadily strengthened the company’s leadership team across finance, people operations, strategy, and delivery. These additions have elevated Unissant’s operational strength and mission-delivery capabilities, poising the company for its next major growth phase.

“We have intentionally rebuilt and expanded our executive team to ensure Unissant is positioned for the next decade of mission impact,” said Shrivastava. “Federal agencies are confronting unprecedented complexity. Data modernization, applied AI, cybersecurity, public health demands, and legacy system transformations are all happening at once. To deliver confidently in that environment, we need leaders who understand the mission, who operate with integrity, and who know how to turn modernization strategies into measurable outcomes. Alka is exactly that kind of leader.”

“Unissant’s mission resonates with me because it is grounded in improving systems that directly affect people’s lives across health, safety, security, readiness, and public trust,” said Bhave. “This is a company that leads with purpose and operates with intention. I’m excited to help scale that impact by strengthening our operational foundation and supporting the agency customers who rely on Unissant every day.”

Bhave most recently served as President of Fearless Digital, where she oversaw a $100M+ digital services enterprise with portfolios spanning Federal Civilian, Defense, State and Local, and commercial markets. Under her leadership, the organization improved margins and delivery excellence while expanding its Defense presence.

Prior to this, she was Chief Operations Officer at Riverside Research, at that time a $133M national security research organization. She also held senior roles at Perspecta (now Peraton), where she led enterprise performance excellence initiatives across a $4.3B enterprise. Her earlier technical career includes major contributions to the Intelligence Community, DoD, HHS, FAA, DHS, and NASA.

Bhave currently serves on the Northern Virginia Science Center Advisory Board and is the Industry Vice Chair for ACT-IAC’s Talent Community of Interest.

“Every leader we’ve added to our team has increased our ability to scale responsibly, enhance delivery excellence, and support our customers with the highest level of trust and performance,” Shrivastava added. “Alka brings a track record of transformation and excellence that will be felt across the entire enterprise.”

About Unissant

Mission-focused, data-driven – Unissant Inc. (Unissant) delivers for the agencies that keep our nation healthy and safe. Keeping people and mission at the forefront, we apply our domain expertise, data acumen, and technology know-how to achieve breakthrough results. Agencies turn to Unissant for our expertise in AI, advanced analytics, digital excellence, and cybersecurity solutions. Our proven frameworks drive successful execution of complex projects at enterprise scale. With an unwavering commitment to advancing mission outcomes, our teams engineer human-centered, innovative solutions that accelerate time to value. We bring honesty, integrity, and dependability to every interaction with our employees, clients, and partners. For more information, visit us at www.unissant.com.

