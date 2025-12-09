Say Hello To CaterAi, The First AI Agent That Expertly Plans Catering For Any Event In Under 5 Minutes

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zerocater , one of the largest corporate catering and cafeteria providers in North America has launched CaterAi , a human-like AI agent that partners with you to plan catering for even the largest and most complex multi-day events. By combining deep catering expertise and proprietary data with advanced large language models, CaterAi responds to feedback in real time, instantly creating custom menus from thousands of restaurants, scheduling professional onsite catering staff to serve guests, and adding equipment and décor that align with the event’s theme.

Prior to CaterAi, planning catering for a large event typically took weeks and hundreds of emails and phone calls with multiple caterers for customers to find the menus, staff, and décor that aligned with their event’s theme and budget. Even for small events like happy hours, customers often spend up to an hour on food delivery apps searching for a restaurant and building menus that align with their event’s budget, theme, and guests’ taste and dietary preferences.

“Anyone who’s ever planned a catered event knows the frustration of spending hours chasing down caterers or trying to piece together a menu on a food delivery app and hoping you got it right for your guests,” said Ali Sabeti, CEO of Zerocater. “There’s no waiting or guessing with CaterAi, just tell it what you want, and within 5 minutes you’ll have the perfect menus, staffing, and decor for even the largest and most complex event.”

CaterAi was built using the proprietary data and catering expertise Zerocater has gained over the last 15 years feeding some of the largest companies in North America. The vision was to create a human-like AI agent with the same depth of menu planning and catering knowledge as the most tenured chefs and operations teams. By combining that expertise with advanced large language models, CaterAi can now fully plan and execute any catered event, from creating custom menus in minutes from more than 1,000 restaurants and caterers to adding staff and décor for multi-day events with over 5,000 guests.

"CaterAi virtually holds your hand through your event meal ordering to ensure nothing is missed and your team gets something that feels special instead of just DoorDashed,” says Sarah Redman, Office Manager at Druva.

Key CaterAi Features:

Instant custom menus built using a network of 1,000+ restaurants and high-end caterers.

so every guest has the food they love while staying within the allotted budget. Professional staffing and decor for high-budget large headcount events spanning multiple days.

for high-budget large headcount events spanning multiple days. Consistent execution , as all participating restaurants and caterers are vetted for large event catering.

, as all participating restaurants and caterers are vetted for large event catering. Real-time dashboard that gives you full control over catering spend and performance.





Since launching, thousands of meals have been planned using CaterAi across hundreds of customers, saving consumers, event planners, and company admins tens of thousands of hours.

“CaterAi takes the most stressful part of planning for a training and makes it the most delightful. It handles every detail, from dietary needs to on-time delivery, which lets me focus on creating productive training for my team,” said Jen Elmore, Senior Manager of Learning & Development at Paylocity.

CaterAi is available today in 12 cities in North America, including the San Francisco Bay Area, New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Seattle, Dallas, Boston, Austin, Denver, Washington, D.C., Philadelphia, and Atlanta. It can plan meals for events of any size or complexity, with flexible pricing tailored to each event’s menu, staffing, equipment, décor, and budget requirements.

ABOUT ZEROCATER

Zerocater builds stronger relationships through amazing meals by making catering effortless with the power of AI. With its CaterAi , Corporate Catering , and Corporate Cafeteria products; Zerocater has built catering and cafeteria programs for companies of all sizes from growing startups to the Fortune 500 . Thousands of companies like Abbvie, Envoy, Nokia, Druva, and McKinsey & Company choose Zerocater for the customized, consistent, and diverse meal experiences its products offer. Zerocater currently offers its CaterAi, Corporate Cafeteria and Office Catering products in the San Francisco Bay Area, New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, Boston, Austin, Denver, Seattle, Atlanta, Dallas, Philadelphia, and Washington D.C. with additional markets in the U.S. and Canada coming online soon. Since completing YCombinator in Winter 2011, Zerocater has raised $50M from leading investors, including Cleveland Avenue, Remus Capital, Romulus Capital, Struck Capital, SV Angel, Keith Rabois, Yuri Milner, Paul Buchheit, and Justin Kan. For more information visit zerocater.com and follow @Zerocater on Facebook , Instagram , Linkedin , and Twitter