Ataccama solidifies data trust leadership with investment from Snowflake Ventures

BOSTON, Dec. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ataccama , the agentic data trust company, today announced a strategic investment from Snowflake Ventures . The funding deepens the companies’ existing partnership and reflects a shared commitment to delivering trusted, explainable data that drives enterprise AI, advanced analytics, and regulatory compliance across the Snowflake AI Data Cloud.

As AI and agents become more autonomous and support decisions without human oversight, accuracy at the source is no longer optional. Data trust shifts from a technical aspiration to a core operational requirement because the reliability of upstream data now determines whether every model, dashboard, and compliance process produces the intended result. Consequently, organizations are prioritizing platforms that validate data early, preserve context throughout the pipeline, and deliver consistent insight at scale.

Snowflake’s investment affirms Ataccama’s ability to meet these demands at enterprise scale. The partnership already supports global organizations including T-Mobile, Prudential, Progressive, iA, and Fifth Third Bank.

With this investment, customers will benefit from deeper integration with Snowflake-native data quality features, the inclusion of richer trust signals directly into Snowflake Cortex AI workflows, and a unified approach to delivering contextualized and explainable data. Ataccama also extends Snowflake Horizon Catalog ’s capabilities, such as data health monitoring, by bringing continuous compliance and automated data quality controls directly into Snowflake AI pipelines. This gives regulated industries the safeguards required for governed AI at enterprise scale and enables organizations to reduce risk, accelerate reporting cycles, and move AI-ready datasets into production with greater predictability. Ataccama delivers critical data in Snowflake that is accurate, compliant, and ready for analytics, AI, and agentic experiences like Snowflake Intelligence.

T-Mobile’s manager of technical products and solutions, Jason Wright , remarked: “Data is at the core of how we grow and serve our customers, and at our scale, trust in that data is paramount. Ataccama provides us with a foundation our teams can depend on, with governed, curated data flowing through Snowflake to support our critical processes. This consistency allows us to move faster, deliver insights with greater confidence, and meet stringent cybersecurity and compliance requirements without slowing the business. The result is sharper decisions, stronger operations, and measurable impact across the enterprise.”

Ataccama enhances data quality across the medallion architecture supported by Snowflake by validating data at ingestion, improving it as it transforms, and certifying it before it powers AI and analytics workloads. Early visibility and continuous prevention reduce reprocessing cycles, optimize compute usage, and ensure every workflow receives consistent and explainable inputs. By maintaining higher reliability and predictability through the Bronze, Silver, and Gold tiers, organizations gain a more dependable foundation for rapid experimentation, production-scale AI, and high-stakes regulated processes.

“AI delivers value only when the data fueling it can be trusted. Snowflake sees this across their customers every day, and their investment underscores how essential accurate and explainable data has become to running AI in production,” said Mike McKee , CEO of Ataccama. “With our Agentic data trust platform, organizations can move from manual oversight to automated reliability, ensuring every model, dashboard, and decision in Snowflake is grounded in data they can understand and depend on. We’re building the data foundation that makes real-world AI possible.”

“Snowflake customers are working with larger volumes of data and more complex ecosystems, making accurate, explainable, and well-governed data essential for powering AI applications,” added Harsha Kapre , Head of Snowflake Ventures. “Ataccama empowers enterprises to automate quality, add context, and resolve issues before they reach downstream workloads. Their agentic platform amplifies the reliability and performance of the AI Data Cloud, helping customers accelerate their AI initiatives with confidence.”

As enterprises race to operationalize AI, the need for trusted, high-quality data has never felt more urgent, and Ataccama sits at the center of this shift. Supported by a $150 million investment from Bain Capital Tech Opportunities and a global team of approximately 500 employees, the company has emerged as the leader in agentic data trust, giving organizations a way to ensure their data is accurate, accessible, and ready for use across every decision and system. Ataccama’s platform is built on market-leading data quality and unifies lineage, observability, cataloging, and reference data management into a single foundation that keeps data consistent and explainable as AI adoption and regulatory pressure accelerate.

Growth over the past three years reflects this momentum. Ataccama has achieved a 30% CAGR, and Fortune 500 organizations spend an average of more than $500,000 per year on the platform. This level of investment underscores the importance of a quality-first data foundation for enterprises that must meet rising expectations for accuracy, transparency, and compliance.

To learn more about how Ataccama and Snowflake work together and request a demo, visit our Snowflake partnership page .

About Ataccama

Ataccama is the agentic data trust company. Organizations worldwide rely on Ataccama ONE, the agentic data trust platform, to ensure data is accurate, accessible, and trusted for every decision and system. Powered by the ONE AI Agent, Ataccama ONE brings autonomy to data quality and governance, continuously monitoring, improving, and explaining the reliability of data across complex enterprise and multi-agent environments. At the core of the platform is Ataccama’s market-leading data quality, with modules built around it to unify data quality monitoring, catalog, lineage, observability, and reference data management, ensuring data is consistent and explainable. This quality-first foundation makes data the engine of trust, powering AI, analytics, and operations with confidence. Recognized as a Leader in the 2025 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Augmented Data Quality and the 2025 Magic Quadrant for Data and Analytics Governance, Ataccama continues to set the standard for enterprise-grade data trust. Learn more at www.ataccama.com .

Media contact