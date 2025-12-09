Telesat enters strategic partnership with Government of Canada and MDA Space to deliver next-generation military satellite communications solution

OTTAWA, Dec. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Telesat (Nasdaq and TSX: TSAT), one of the world’s largest and most innovative satellite operators, today announced a strategic partnership agreement among the Government of Canada, Telesat Corporation and MDA Space to develop and deliver a multi-frequency, Arctic military satellite communications (MILSATCOM) capability to the Canadian Armed Forces.

Leveraging over 55 years of satellite engineering and operations excellence, Telesat will play a pivotal role in delivering a state-of-the-art MILSATCOM architecture for Canada’s Enhanced Satellite Communications Project – Polar (ESCP-P). The narrowband and wideband solution will strengthen and safeguard Canada’s Arctic sovereignty while bolstering Canada’s NORAD and NATO commitments.

The execution of the ESCP-P procurement is being led by the newly formed Defence Investment Agency (DIA), leveraging a strategic partner model that will harness industry and government expertise in the design, development and delivery of advanced defence programs on a meaningfully accelerated timeline.

The strategic partnership agreement follows an extensive industry engagement process – anchored by Requests for Information (RFI) submissions – and reflects the government’s confidence in Telesat’s engineering excellence and decades-long track record in supporting mission-critical Arctic connectivity for the Canadian Armed Forces.

The ESCP-P project represents a multi-billion dollar investment by Canada and will act as a catalyst for significant investment, job creation and economic growth in Canada through its world-class space supply chain.

Canada’s Industrial and Technological Benefits (ITB) Policy will apply to ESCP-P, ensuring the project advances innovation, strengthens Canada’s domestic defence and space sectors, and creates high-value jobs for Canadians. By applying the ITB Policy, this partnership will bring together stakeholders across Canada’s space sector, including small and medium-sized businesses. This collaboration will increase economic benefits and further strengthen Canada’s capabilities in space and defence.

Quotes:

“For decades, Telesat has proudly supported the mission-critical connectivity needs of the Canadian Armed Forces. Along with MDA Space, we are honoured to be chosen as strategic partners in modernizing Canada’s defence capabilities and expanding secure, resilient communications infrastructure. We commend the government’s forward-thinking approach to defence procurement—one that harnesses industry expertise, innovation, and investment to accelerate deployment of a secure, multi-frequency architecture that strengthens Arctic security and safeguards Canadian sovereignty.”

Dan Goldberg

President and CEO, Telesat

“Today’s announcement underscores Canada’s commitment to equipping our military with the tools it needs to operate effectively in the North and beyond. Through this strategic investment in military satellite communications, we are not only strengthening the Canadian Armed Forces’ ability to maintain secure, reliable communications in remote regions, but also supporting innovation and job creation across Canada. This project reflects how modern, forward-looking procurement can deliver both operational excellence and long-term economic benefits for Canadians.”

The Honourable Joël Lightbound

Minister of Government Transformation, Public Works and Procurement

“The Enhanced Satellite Communications Project – Polar marks a critical advancement for Canada’s defence and sovereignty, particularly across our Arctic and northern regions. By investing in cutting-edge satellite communications, we are providing the Canadian Armed Forces with secure, resilient, and modern capabilities—allowing them to safeguard our airspace, respond quickly to emerging threats, and support communities throughout the Arctic and the North.

This investment also reaffirms Canada’s steadfast commitment to our key partners, including the North American Aerospace Defense Command and the North Atlantic Treaty Organization. And it underscores our determination to meet our sovereign defence objectives as outlined in Canada’s defence policy, Our North, Strong and Free.”

The Honourable David McGuinty

Minister of National Defence

“I am proud to announce the strategic partnership for the Enhanced Satellite Communications Project – Polar, led by the Defence Investment Agency, as part of my mandate to deliver the capabilities the Canadian Armed Forces need to protect our sovereignty. This investment to strengthen our Arctic security and operations will be supported by Canadian expertise and will create high-quality jobs across the country. In collaboration with Canadian industry partners Telesat and MDA Space, the project will deliver robust and secure military satellite communications capabilities that ensure our forces remain connected across vast and remote regions.”

The Honourable Stephen Fuhr

Secretary of State (Defence Procurement)

“This strategic partnership for the Enhanced Satellite Communications Project – Polar will advance Canada’s sovereign satellite communications capabilities, which are vital for reliable Arctic operations and national security. Through the Industrial and Technological Benefits Policy, this project will create high-value jobs, drive targeted investments and strengthen innovation across Canada’s space and defence sectors, including small and medium-sized businesses. We’re investing in Canadian expertise, capacity and leadership in space technologies to advance and compete on the global stage.”

The Honourable Mélanie Joly

Minister of Industry and Minister responsible for Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions

About Telesat

Backed by a legacy of engineering excellence, reliability and industry-leading customer service, Telesat (Nasdaq and TSX: TSAT) is one of the largest and most innovative global satellite operators. Telesat works collaboratively with its customers to deliver critical connectivity solutions that tackle the world’s most complex communications challenges, providing powerful advantages that improve their operations and drive profitable growth.

Continuously innovating to meet the connectivity demands of the future, Telesat Lightspeed, the company’s state-of-the-art Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellite network, has been optimized to meet the rigorous requirements of telecom, government, maritime and aeronautical customers. Telesat Lightspeed will redefine global satellite connectivity with ubiquitous, affordable, high-capacity, secure and resilient links with fibre-like speeds. For updates on Telesat, follow us on LinkedIn , X , or visit www.telesat.com .

