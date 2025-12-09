AI Attacks Surge 156% as Enterprises Rush to Lock Down Quantum-Vulnerable Systems

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Equity Insider News Commentary – Cybersecurity threats reached crisis levels in late 2025 as malicious package uploads surged 156% through AI-weaponized attacks that rewrite themselves to evade detection[1]. Meanwhile, 91% of businesses lack formal roadmaps for migrating to quantum-safe algorithms despite growing consensus that current encryption methods face obsolescence[2]. These converging pressures are driving enterprises to accelerate adoption of next-generation security platforms spanning quantum-resistant cryptography, Zero Trust architecture for AI workloads, and unified identity management across cloud environments, with recent momentum from QSE - Quantum Secure Encryption Corp. (CSE: QSE) (OTCQB: SCPCF), Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ: AVGO), Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZS), Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ: OKTA), and HUB Cyber Security Ltd. (NASDAQ: HUBC).

Global cybercrime losses are projected to approach $10.5 trillion in 2025, driven by data breaches, operational disruption, and increasingly sophisticated fraud[3]. Major technology providers responded by extending Zero Trust principles to AI agents, ensuring unmanaged machine identities don't create security gaps as enterprises deploy autonomous systems at scale across multi-cloud infrastructure[4].

QSE - Quantum Secure Encryption Corp. (CSE: QSE) (OTCQB: SCPCF) (FSE: VN8), formerly Scope Technologies Corp., has launched qREK, a Software Development Kit enabling developers and enterprises to locally generate quantum-resilient encryption keys backed by authentic quantum entropy. Unlike traditional key generation that relies on system randomness or cloud-generated keys, qREK allows organizations to create encryption keys directly on their own machines while drawing from QSE's globally distributed quantum entropy infrastructure—ensuring keys never leave the client environment.

"qREK is an important advancement for our company and a critical step forward for organizations preparing for the post-quantum era," said Ted Carefoot, CEO of QSE. "With qREK, we're giving developers and security teams a tool that is not only easy to integrate but fundamentally transformative. It allows any organization to embed quantum-resilient encryption into their applications with confidence, control, and zero disruption to existing workflows."

Built on zero-trust architecture, qREK works both online and offline through a "cache-now, crypt-later" fallback system and supports AES, RSA, and NIST-recommended post-quantum algorithms including Kyber and Dilithium. The SDK requires minimal code integration, allowing enterprises to strengthen their cryptographic posture against current threats while preparing for quantum-enabled attacks without replacing existing systems.

The qREK launch follows QSE's recent rollout of QSE-Chat, a quantum-secure mobile messaging app now available on Apple App Store and Google Play Store exclusively for enterprise clients on the QSE Vault platform. The app enables fully encrypted peer messaging and secure file sharing for government agencies, healthcare systems, financial institutions, and large enterprises requiring high-security communication tools.

In November, QSE achieved Level 2 Certification under the CyberSecure Canada program, validating advanced cybersecurity controls and enabling engagement with government stakeholders at all clearance classification levels, including Secret Level on cybersecurity-related projects.

The company also recently formed a strategic partnership with Urban Defense Tactics (UDT), extending its presence into Cambodia and Hong Kong with an anchor deployment serving multiple Cambodian clients across casino, banking, and financial-services sectors.

The QSE Group division signed a distributor agreement with Enzo Plus, representing quantum-resilient technologies across more than 300 channel partners throughout Southeast Asia.

In October, QSE released QSE.API, the first publicly accessible interface delivering quantum-secure entropy to developers and enterprise security architects. Earlier this year, the company strategically acquired Cloud Codes for CAD $1.78 million, bringing established SSO infrastructure and revenue-generating capabilities into the ecosystem.

The global SSO market is projected to exceed US$6 billion by 2032, while the post-quantum cryptography market is expected to reach $17.69 billion by 2034. The company secured expansion capital through a C$2.8 million financing round backed by institutional investors, funding the continued development of quantum-resilient solutions as enterprises worldwide prepare for the post-quantum era.

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ: AVGO) has secured a strategic expansion with ING, as the multinational financial institution selected VMware Cloud Foundation 9.0 as its core platform for private cloud modernization across multiple global regions. The implementation will enable ING to build on its existing VMware virtualized environment with enhanced workload mobility, operational consistency, and compliance with stringent financial services data sovereignty requirements.

"As we continue to accelerate the pace of digital innovation across our global operations in an uncertain world, maintaining control over data locality and security is paramount," said Daniele Tonella, CTO of ING. "VMware Cloud Foundation 9 will provide us with the unified, enterprise-grade private cloud platform necessary to achieve multi-region consistency, enhance workload mobility, and confidently meet the complex cloud sovereignty and compliance requirements that underpin our commitment to our customers."

The full-stack VCF 9 deployment will deliver unified infrastructure designed to simplify IT operations, reduce management overhead, and accelerate time-to-market for new digital banking products. Professional services will support private cloud design, implementation, and ongoing optimization efforts alongside ING's global IT team.

Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZS) has been named AWS Marketplace Partner of the Year (NAMER) at AWS re:Invent 2025, recognizing the company's record-breaking performance after surpassing $1 billion in AWS Marketplace sales. The award highlights Zscaler's success in co-selling, co-innovating, and driving joint customer success through AWS Marketplace, empowering organizations to securely adopt cloud infrastructure and address critical use cases including generative AI workloads and Zero Trust access to private applications.

"Zscaler's partnership with AWS is redefining how businesses harness the power of AI with Zero Trust security at the core," said Raj Judge, EVP of Corporate Strategy and Board Member at Zscaler. "Winning the AWS Marketplace Partner of the Year (NAMER) award and recently surpassing $1 billion in AWS Marketplace sales reflect the trust AWS customers place in Zscaler to protect what matters most - innovating faster, securing critical workloads, and unlocking the full potential of generative AI."

The recognition reflects Zscaler's distributed architecture across more than 160 global data centers, where the Zero Trust Exchange platform combined with advanced AI combats billions of cyber threats and policy violations daily. The partnership continues to accelerate digital transformation initiatives for enterprises, critical infrastructure organizations, and government agencies worldwide.

Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ: OKTA) delivered Q3 fiscal 2026 results showing total revenue of $742 million, up 12% year-over-year, with subscription revenue reaching $724 million, an 11% increase from the prior year. Remaining performance obligations climbed 17% year-over-year to $4.292 billion, while current RPO rose 13% to $2.328 billion, reflecting continued strength with large customers and adoption of new products including Okta Identity Governance.

"We delivered another quarter of solid results highlighted by continued strength with large customers, adoption of new products like Okta Identity Governance, and strong cash flow," said Todd McKinnon, CEO and co-founder of Okta. "Our modern, neutral identity platform enables companies to safely build, manage, and govern every identity, including agents. Okta secures AI and we are excited about the recent launch of Auth0 for AI Agents."

Operating cash flow reached $218 million, or 29% of total revenue, with free cash flow of $211 million representing 28% margin. The company's guidance for Q4 fiscal 2026 projects total revenue between $748 million and $750 million, representing 10% year-over-year growth, with non-GAAP operating margin expected at 25%.

HUB Cyber Security Ltd. (NASDAQ: HUBC) has secured a significant multi-year commercial licensing agreement with a leading global aerospace and defense manufacturer, expected to generate meaningful six-figure revenues with strong potential for expansion as additional systems and fleets adopt the platform. The agreement includes a perpetual license and multi-year support package for FavoWeb FRACAS, HUB's advanced reliability-intelligence platform used by global aerospace leaders to manage real-time failure tracking, predictive reliability analytics, and corrective-action workflows across complex fleets.

"This engagement is a powerful confirmation of the direction in which HUB is moving. When one of the world's most sophisticated aerospace manufacturers chooses HUB to underpin reliability and mission-critical performance, it reflects both the strength of our technology and the trust in our team," said Noah Hershcoviz, CEO of HUB Cyber Security. "We take great pride in providing software and reliability systems to some of the world's leading aviation companies. This new partnership reinforces our role as a strategic layer in the engineering stack of the most demanding programs."

The manufacturer selected FavoWeb following an extensive, multi-phased technical evaluation that assessed HUB's ability to meet stringent reliability, safety, and traceability requirements associated with next-generation aviation systems. The partnership extends HUB's growing presence in the global aerospace and defense industry, joining leading avionics manufacturers and defense integrators that rely on HUB solutions to support long-term engineering and operational infrastructure.

