Tom’s Watch Bar Opens in Los Angeles’ Largest Sports and Entertainment District

Premium sports bar concept welcomes fans to a new L.A. location, steps from Intuit Dome, SoFi Stadium and Kia Forum

Grand Opening planned for early December

DENVER, Dec. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tom’s Watch Bar, the ultimate destination for sports viewing and entertainment, today announced it has opened the doors to its 19th venue, located within the thriving sports and entertainment district of Inglewood in the Greater Los Angeles Area. Located directly next to Intuit Dome, home of the Los Angeles Clippers, and across the street from SoFi Stadium, home of the Rams and Chargers, Tom’s Watch Bar - Inglewood is walkable to major entertainment centers, including YouTube Theater, Cosm Los Angeles, and Kia Forum. The 10,000-square-foot venue brings the brand’s signature high-energy experience to a new area of Los Angeles, building on the success of its flagship location in the city’s L.A. LIVE entertainment district.

“Tom’s Watch Bar - Inglewood will give fans a front row seat to the biggest games, concerts, and events that draw in fans from around the world - all without a ticket and just steps away from the live action,” said Brooks Schaden, Co-Founder and Co-CEO of Tom’s Watch Bar. “We’re excited to grow our L.A. footprint and build a new destination that gives fans and enthusiasts a place to come together as a community.”

As Inglewood prepares to host a number of highly anticipated sports competitions in the coming years, including the 2026 NBA All-Star Game, professional championships, and major global sporting events, Tom’s Watch Bar – Inglewood is well-positioned to be a go-to gathering place for local fans and visiting spectators, as well as sponsors, corporate partners and private events.

Tom’s Watch Bar – Inglewood is located at 3900 W Century Blvd. The venue features a rooftop bar and lounge, an expansive main floor with wall-to-wall screens, and flexible indoor/outdoor seating for game days, watch parties, and special events. The property also includes dedicated parking, allowing for tailgate-style events during major games and concerts.

With the opening of its 19th venue, Tom’s Watch Bar has grown its footprint by nearly 50% since December 2024, wrapping a year of significant expansion for the brand around the country. In addition to Los Angeles, Tom’s Watch Bar opened new locations in Cincinnati, Milwaukee, Phoenix, San Diego, and Seattle in 2025. The brand expects to open seven to nine additional venues in major sports markets by the end of 2026.

About Tom’s Watch Bar

Tom’s Watch Bar defines the ultimate sports-watching entertainment experience with its signature “All the Sports, All the Time” model. Featuring cutting-edge AV technology, wall-to-wall screens, and a menu that balances craveable classics with elevated offerings, Tom’s Watch Bar delivers an unmatched atmosphere for fans of every sport. Founded in 2014 and now operating 19 locations nationwide, Tom’s Watch Bar is rapidly expanding across major U.S. cities and entertainment hubs.

