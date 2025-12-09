iPower Announces Repayment of JPMorgan Asset-Based Lending Facility and Begins Related UCC Lien Terminations

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif., Dec. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iPower Inc. (Nasdaq: IPW) (“iPower” or the “Company”), today announced the full repayment of its asset-based lending facility (“ABL”) with JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A. on December 7, 2025. Additionally, the Company has initiated the termination of the related Uniform Commercial Code (“UCC”) filings. To facilitate the payoff and provide near-term flexibility, iPower secured a bridge loan bearing interest at 6.5% per annum, with no fees, used largely to retire the ABL while it evaluates longer-term capital solutions.

“Today we turned the page to a simpler, more flexible capital structure,” said Lawrence Tan, CEO of iPower. “By retiring the ABL and moving quickly to clear the related liens, we’re positioning iPower to go on offense. The bridge loan gives us a clean, predictable runway as we pursue ‘true opportunities’—the ones that can meaningfully advance our retail engine and adjacent initiatives—while staying disciplined on cost and execution. We will also continue to evaluate longer-term capital solutions that align with our strategic growth and profitability objectives.”

Transaction Highlights

ABL repaid in full on December 7, 2025 .

. UCC lien terminations initiated related to the legacy facility.

related to the legacy facility. 6.5% no-fee bridge , used primarily to fund the payoff and provide transitional liquidity.

, used primarily to fund the payoff and provide transitional liquidity. Expanded flexibility to evaluate a broader range of financing alternatives aligned with growth priorities.





About iPower Inc.

iPower Inc. (Nasdaq: IPW) is a technology- and data-driven online retailer and a provider of value-added e-commerce services for third-party products and brands. iPower operates a nationwide fulfillment network and is expanding infrastructure across software, logistics, and manufacturing, with an aim to also pursue initiatives in digital assets and blockchain integration. For more information, please visit www.meetipower.com.

