BESTIR Expands to the U.S. with BESTIR USA and Takes Over Whatnot as a Top Live Luxury Resale Channel

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BESTIR, the fast-rising global leader in luxury live-shopping, today announces its official expansion into the United States with the opening of a full-scale warehouse and operational headquarters in Los Angeles. Operating under the newly established BESTIR USA division, the move marks a significant milestone for the brand as it scales to meet accelerating international demand across the live-commerce landscape.





Since launching on Whatnot less than a year ago, BESTIR has rapidly emerged as the leading force in the Women’s contemporary and luxury category. The brand’s momentum has been fueled by exceptional viewer engagement, consistent daily sell-through, and an unwavering commitment to sourcing premium designer inventory. BESTIR’s audience now numbers more than 93,000 followers, supported by over 18,800 verified reviews and a sales volume surpassing 150,000 luxury items. Daily livestreams typically attract more than 500 viewers, with thousands of items sold each week ranging from ready-to-wear to high-end accessories. The brand’s curated selection represents virtually every major luxury house sourced globally.





Founder Aston Gumbs attributes BESTIR’s explosive rise to the team’s dedication to elevated service and uncompromising curation. “At BESTIR, we believe luxury resale should be an experience, not just a transaction,” said Gumbs. “Our growth on Whatnot reflects the energy, trust, and excitement we bring to every show. Launching in Los Angeles and forming BESTIR USA allows us to meet global demand with the scale and infrastructure required to take our vision even further.”

The U.S. expansion is being led by BESTIR USA CEO Andrea Lezma, whose leadership, industry knowledge, and natural on-camera presence have quickly made her a central figure in the brand’s evolution. A lifelong fashion lover and seasoned luxury collector, Lezma initially discovered BESTIR as a customer on Whatnot. After selling a few pieces from her personal collection, she recognized a natural talent for live selling and an instant connection with audiences. A chance meeting with Gumbs during a sourcing trip in Los Angeles sparked a business partnership that ultimately led to the creation of BESTIR USA.





Lezma brings to the company a 17-year background in the medical field, where she developed the discipline, empathy, and operational excellence that now guide her approach to building the U.S. division. Today, she oversees sourcing, expansion strategy, content development, staffing, and the brand’s new Los Angeles warehouse. Beyond her role with BESTIR, she is a devoted wife, mother, and advocate for families navigating the autism spectrum, using her platform to encourage empowerment, community, and visibility.

Together, Gumbs and Lezma are establishing BESTIR as one of the most influential and fastest-growing luxury resale networks across any livestream shopping platform. The establishment of BESTIR USA enables faster nationwide fulfillment, greater access to exclusive inventory, and an elevated live-shopping experience defined by authenticity, entertainment, and trust.

Whatnot, BESTIR’s primary livestream platform, continues to be a leader in real-time social commerce. The app blends live video auctions with community-focused e-commerce, allowing buyers to engage directly with sellers in a dynamic and interactive retail environment. Its model has reshaped how consumers discover and purchase luxury items, collectibles, fashion, and more.

About BESTIR

Founded in London by luxury-resale veteran Aston Gumbs, BESTIR began as a high-end designer sample-sale operation before transitioning into digital commerce. The brand’s evolution into livestream shopping has positioned it among the most successful luxury resale channels globally. With the launch of BESTIR USA under the leadership of Andrea Lezma, the company is entering a new era of global growth, innovation, and accessibility, bringing a trusted, high-energy luxury shopping experience to a rapidly expanding international audience.

To learn more information on BESTIR USA on What Not, please refer to Bestir on What Not.

Media Contact:



Andrea Lezma

Co-CEO, BESTIR USA

andrea.ledezma6@gmail.com

(323) 905-8380

21606 Devonshire Street

Chatsworth, CA 91311

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at



https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4f16916a-c3a2-4d71-9716-ceca7c2359bf

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a7cc208e-6b81-41a8-8286-bd1361385854

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4ccc281e-1358-45b9-ac58-3380ce7aae28