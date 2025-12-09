Selective Search Closes Out 25th Year With Tremendous Growth Thanks to Continued Commitment to Human Element in Matchmaking

CHICAGO, Dec. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Selective Search, the nation's leading luxury matchmaking firm, is concluding its 25th anniversary with a celebration of incredible growth and relationships created in 2025. An industry leader since its founding in 2000 by Barbie Adler, Selective Search was built on the belief that finding a life partner deserves the same rigor, strategy and discretion as the executive search endeavors she previously executed in corporate America. The firm delivered double-digit growth in 2025, significantly outpacing the industry projection of 5.8%1, as singles increasingly turned away from dating apps and technology driven matchmaking services to find love.

“2025 was momentous for Selective Search for a number of reasons,” said Adler, who is currently president of the company. “Our 25th year allowed us to reflect on the incredible impact of the more than 4,000 lasting partnerships facilitated thus far. At the same time, we saw more demand for our services than ever. Singles are no longer content settling for AI-driven dating apps or impersonal matchmaking services that are overly reliant on technology and algorithms. We were thrilled to help a growing number of individuals find their potential partner through our rigorous, proprietary and human driven process and look forward to continuing to do so for many more years to come.”

Selective Search also welcomed Brad Blettner as CEO this year. Blettner brings a host of experience in the luxury space, most recently in private aviation, and has had an immediate impact by ensuring the company continues to meet the evolving needs of its high-net-worth client base.

“Personalization is everything in today’s world for high-net-worth individuals, and that includes finding love,” noted Blettner. “Our clients expect a customized matchmaking experience to help them find a partner. That is only possible when you break down barriers through human interaction. Thanks to our unmatched team of matchmakers who collectively bring more than 185+ years of combined experience, we’re also able to go above and beyond for them in other ways. This includes being there with a client every step of the way on their journey and helping ensure they are successful finding a partner.”

Looking ahead, Selective Search plans to continue to innovate and ensure its unparalleled 89% success rate with clients seeking love through its rigorous and human-centric approach.

_______________

1 Data Intelo Matchmaking Service Market Research Report 2033

About Selective Search

Selective Search is North America's premier luxury matchmaking firm. With a highly personalized, offline process tailored to successful individuals, the company blends heart and science to deliver curated, meaningful introductions. Headquartered in Chicago, Selective Search works with clients across the U.S., offering unmatched discretion, insight, and results. For more information, visit www.selectivesearch.com.

