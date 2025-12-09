LOBO TECHNOLOGIES LTD announces Initial 50-Unit Purchase Order for New EEC-Certified Tricycle Electric Vehicle in Germany

WUXI, China, Dec. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LOBO TECHNOLOGIES LTD. (NASDAQ: LOBO) (“LOBO” or the “Company”) today announced that it has received an initial purchase order for 50 units of its newly co-developed Economic Commission for Europe (“EEC”)-certified tricycle electric vehicle from a distributor in Germany. This order represents the first commercial deployment of the Company’s tricycle electric vehicle product line in Western Europe and reflects LOBO’s continuing efforts to expand into high-end new-energy transportation markets.

The Company’s new model has been specifically designed to align with Western European regulatory requirements and consumer usage patterns, and it has successfully passed EEC certification covering safety, environmental protection, and electromagnetic compatibility standards. The vehicle integrates an intelligent controller and achieves a comprehensive driving range of approximately 100 kilometers, intended to support urban short-distance transportation, logistics and distribution, and personal mobility needs. The frame uses a lightweight, high-strength structural design aimed at balancing durability and maneuverability under Western European urban and road-condition demands. The vehicle also includes functional features such as an intelligent anti-theft system and CarPlay integration.

Germany is recognized for rigorous technical requirements, mature consumer expectations, and strict product-quality standards in the new-energy transportation sector. According to information available to the Company, the German distributor placing the order has long-standing experience in the Western European market and maintains a developed sales network and after-sales support system. The distributor is expected to incorporate LOBO’s EEC-certified tricycle electric vehicle into its existing new-energy product offerings to address demand for convenient, efficient, and environmentally focused transportation solutions.

A Company representative stated that receiving the order from Germany is viewed internally as an important milestone for LOBO’s strategy in Europe. Although LOBO has achieved sales in Eastern Europe, management views Western Europe as a core region in the global high-end new-energy transportation market. Management believes that this order may help demonstrate LOBO’s capabilities in technology, product quality, and regulatory compliance while also contributing to the Company’s reputation and experience for broader European market expansion. LOBO plans to strengthen cooperation with existing partners, expanding order volume, enhancing after-sales service, and accelerating the development and certification of additional products tailored to European market requirements.

About LOBO TECHNOLOGIES LTD

LOBO TECHNOLOGIES LTD engages in the research, development, and production of new-energy tricycle electric vehicles and follows a strategy focused on cost efficiency and technological innovation. The Company’s products have been distributed in various markets across Asia, Africa, South America, and other regions. LOBO intends to continue developing core technologies, improving product quality, and expanding its global market presence in order to create value for its investors and provide transportation solutions for users worldwide.

For more information, visit: https://www.loboebike.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements regarding market opportunities, anticipated European expansion, product development, distributor performance, and strategic objectives. These statements are based on current assumptions and expectations and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially. Factors that could affect actual outcomes include market conditions, regulatory changes, supply-chain dynamics, competitive pressures, and the Company’s ability to execute its business strategy. LOBO undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact: LOBO TECHNOLOGIES LTD