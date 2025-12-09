TacoTime Unveils New Brand Campaign Celebrating Guest-Favorite Menu Items

Scottsdale, AZ, Dec. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- After years of intentional focus on operational excellence and customer experience, TacoTime®, is stepping into an exciting new chapter with the launch of a vibrant brand refresh that reaffirms its legacy as a pioneer in the quick-service restaurant (QSR) category.

The new campaign, “Fully Flavored to Be Savored,” celebrates TacoTime’s world-famous hand-rolled Crisp Burrito that’s cooked to crispy perfection, everything that guests have always loved about the brand and what makes TacoTime distinctive—food made fresh every day with bold, unforgettable flavors that can only be found at TacoTime.

“This campaign isn’t about changing who we are—it’s about celebrating what makes TacoTime truly special,” said Steve Evans, Senior Vice President of Marketing, Kahala Brands™, parent company of TacoTime. “The Fully Flavored to Be Savored campaign highlights TacoTime’s dedication to quality, freshness and flavor in a way that feels authentic, modern and true to our roots. We’re reminding customers that TacoTime has always stood for food that’s made right, made fresh and made to be enjoyed.”

While this campaign introduces new brand elements like an expanded color palette and additional typography specifically designed to complement TacoTime’s iconic logo, as well as a new photography style, it is far more than just a refreshed look and message. It represents a renewed commitment to the values that have defined TacoTime for over six decades: real ingredients, made-from-scratch quality and unique bold flavors.

Today’s consumers want brands that feel real, consistent and connected, and TacoTime proves that moving forward doesn’t mean forgetting where you came from. With this campaign, TacoTime reintroduces itself as a modern, customer-centered brand built on trust, innovation and flavor that stands apart.

About TacoTime®

Founded in 1960 in Eugene, Oregon, TacoTime has built a loyal following by serving high-quality Mexican-inspired food made fresh every day. With a focus on real ingredients, bold flavors and friendly service, TacoTime continues to redefine what customers can expect from quick-service dining. Today, with Kahala Brands, TacoTime operates across the U.S. and Canada, staying true to its roots while embracing a modern vision for the future.



About Kahala Brands™

Headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, Kahala Brands is one of the fastest-growing franchising companies in the world, with a portfolio of more than 30 quick-service restaurant brands. With a focus on innovation, quality, and franchisee success, Kahala Brands supports its global family of brands in delivering exceptional food and memorable experiences to customers worldwide.

