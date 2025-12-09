DEFT Investors Encouraged to Seek Lead Plaintiff Role in DeFi Technologies Securities Fraud Case with Johnson Fistel

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Johnson Fistel, PLLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of investors who purchased or otherwise acquired DeFi Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: DEFT) securities between May 12, 2025 and November 14, 2025, inclusive (the “Class Period”). The lawsuit seeks to recover losses for investors under the federal securities laws.

What if I purchased DeFi Technologies securities?

If you purchased DeFi Technologies securities during the Class Period and suffered losses, you have until January 30, 2026 to seek appointment as lead plaintiff. Investors who suffered significant losses and would like to discuss their rights, or to determine whether they qualify to participate in any potential recovery, should visit: https://www.johnsonfistel.com/investigations/defi-technologies-deft/

You may also contact James Baker at (619) 814-4471 or jimb@johnsonfistel.com, or Frank J. Johnson, Esq. at fjohnson@johnsonfistel.com to discuss your rights privately.

What is this case about?

According to recently filed class action allegations, throughout the Class Period, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and failed to disclose material facts regarding DeFi Technologies’ core business operations. Specifically, the complaint alleges that defendants failed to disclose that:

DeFi Technologies was experiencing delays in executing its DeFi arbitrage strategy, a key revenue driver for the Company;

Competition from other digital asset treasury (“DAT”) companies was significantly greater than represented, and this competitive pressure materially impacted the Company’s ability to execute its arbitrage strategy;

As a result of these undisclosed issues, the Company was unlikely to meet its previously issued fiscal year 2025 revenue guidance;

Defendants downplayed the true scope and severity of the negative impact these issues were having on DeFi Technologies’ business and financial results;

Consequently, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading throughout the Class Period.



Following disclosures revealing the operational challenges and competitive pressures previously concealed, DeFi Technologies’ stock price declined sharply, thereby injuring investors.

About Johnson Fistel, PLLP:

Johnson Fistel, PLLP is a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm with offices in California, New York, Georgia, Idaho, and Colorado. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation, including international investors trading on U.S. exchanges. In 2024, the firm was ranked among the Top 10 Plaintiff Law Firms by ISS Securities Class Action Services, recovering approximately $90.7 million for investors in cases where it served as lead or co-lead counsel.

Contact:

Johnson Fistel, PLLP

501 W. Broadway, Suite 800, San Diego, CA 92101

James Baker, Investor Relations, or Frank J. Johnson, Esq.

(619) 814-4471

jimb@johnsonfistel.com | fjohnson@johnsonfistel.com