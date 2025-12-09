Trends & Strategies Shaping the $372.6 Billion Data Center Accelerators Market, 2025-2030 - Rise of AaaS and Subscription-based Models Enabling Scalable AI Deployment

The data center accelerator market is set to surge, reaching USD 170.81 billion by 2025 and escalating to USD 372.68 billion by 2030, driven by high-performance computing demands and AI advancements. This growth registers a CAGR of 16.9% from 2025 to 2030. Enterprises and cloud operators are adopting GPUs, FPGAs, and ASICs to enhance scalability and efficiency. The enterprise data center segment is forecasted to experience the highest CAGR, while the IT & telecom vertical will take the lead by 2030. Asia Pacific is expected to exhibit the highest regional CAGR. Key players include NVIDIA, Intel, and AMD. Challenges like high costs and tech obsolescence can be mitigated through strategic partnerships and modular solutions.

Dublin, Dec. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Data Center Accelerator Market by Processor (GPU, CPU, ASIC, FPGA), Type (Cloud Data Center, HPC Data Center), Application (Deep Learning Training, Enterprise Inference), End-user (IT & Telecom, Healthcare, Energy) and Region - Global Forecast to 2030" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The data center accelerator market is projected to soar significantly, reaching USD 170.81 billion in 2025 and USD 372.68 billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 16.9% between 2025 and 2030. This growth is propelled by a robust demand for high-performance computing, artificial intelligence, and big data analytics, leading enterprises, hyperscale cloud operators, and research institutions to increasingly adopt GPUs, FPGAs, and ASICs.

Innovations in accelerator architectures and AI-optimized software frameworks enhance processing speed, workload efficiency, and scalability, fostering widespread adoption across diverse computing environments. Investments in hyperscale and edge data centers, alongside growing cloud adoption, further catalyze market expansion.

However, potential challenges such as equipment costs, integration complexities, and rapid technology obsolescence may impact growth. Addressing these through modular solutions, standardization, and strategic partnerships is vital for sustainable growth and expanding accelerators' influence in contemporary data center infrastructures.

Enterprise Data Center Segment Set for Highest Growth

The enterprise data center segment is anticipated to achieve the highest CAGR from 2025 to 2030, driven by a surge in AI, machine learning, and big data analytics adoption across business-critical functions. These centers require high-performance computing to manage extensive data volumes and real-time decision-making, positioning accelerators like GPUs, FPGAs, and ASICs as essential. These technologies enhance computational speed, energy efficiency, and workload optimization, facilitating higher productivity with reduced operational expenses.

The ongoing digital transformation trend spanning industries such as banking, healthcare, manufacturing, and retail accelerates demand, as organizations strive for advanced infrastructure to support predictive analytics and automation. The expanding deployment of hybrid and multi-cloud environments further underscores the necessity for accelerators, ensuring seamless scalability and robust security. Consequently, enterprise data centers are emerging as a pivotal hub for accelerator adoption, driving this segment's contribution to the overall market.

IT & Telecom Segment to Command Largest Market Share by 2030

The IT & telecom segment is projected to dominate the market by 2030, fueled by the rapid growth of data-intensive applications and increasing cloud computing and 5G networks adoption. The expansion of hyperscale data centers and edge infrastructure sees IT and telecom providers deploying accelerators to manage vast computational workloads efficiently. These accelerators drive faster data processing, optimized storage, and real-time analytics, essential for supporting high-bandwidth services, AI, and IoT applications.

The transition to 5G and emerging 6G technologies hikes network traffic, amplifying the need for advanced acceleration to maintain seamless connectivity and service quality. The segment also benefits from continuous digital transformation investments and the shift toward software-defined infrastructure. As enterprises prioritize energy efficiency and cost-effectiveness, accelerator integration within IT and telecom environments will intensify, cementing this vertical's role in shaping the global market landscape.

Asia-Pacific Projected for Highest Regional Growth

Asia-Pacific is forecasted to exhibit the highest CAGR by 2030, driven by rapid digital transformation, cloud computing adoption, and the integration of AI and big data analytics. Nations like China, India, Japan, and South Korea are investing heavily in hyperscale and edge data centers, bolstered by government initiatives promoting digital economies and smart infrastructure.

The escalating demand from sectors like e-commerce and financial services accelerates GPU, FPGA, and ASIC adoption to deliver low-latency, energy-efficient, high-performance computing. Technological advancements and reduced high-performance hardware costs enhance scalability and operational efficiency, solidifying the region's crucial role in advancing next-generation digital infrastructure.

Research Coverage

The report divides the data center accelerator market into sections, projecting its size by function, processor type, vertical, type, and region. It offers comprehensive overviews of market drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges, encompassing both qualitative and quantitative analysis. The market's major players include NVIDIA Corporation (US), Intel Corporation (US), Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (US), Alphabet, Inc. (US), and Amazon Web Services, Inc. (US).

Key Attributes

Report AttributeDetails
No. of Pages260
Forecast Period2025-2030
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025$170.81 Billion
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030$372.68 Billion
Compound Annual Growth Rate16.9%
Regions CoveredGlobal

Market Dynamics

  • Drivers
    • Evolving Real Estate Strategies Amid Rise of AI-Optimized Data Centers
    • Increasing Deployment of MLaaS Platform to Meet Performance, Security, and Compliance Requirements
    • Growing Adoption of Hybrid and Edge Acceleration Strategies to Achieve Real-Time Low-Latency Inference
  • Restraints
    • Limited Adoption of Accelerators due to High Cost of Ownership
  • Opportunities
    • Revival of FPGAs and Availability of Customized and Domain-Specific Accelerators
    • Rise of AaaS and Subscription-based Models Enabling Scalable AI Deployment
    • Integration of Standardized Interfaces and Co-Designed Accelerators
  • Challenges
    • Thermal, Power, and Infrastructure-Related Issues
    • Addressing Architectural Fragmentation Issues and Complexities Associated with Software Integration
    • Supply Chain Disruptions and Packaging Constraints due to Geopolitical Tensions

Case Studies

  • Nvidia and Oak Ridge National Laboratory Collaborate to Accelerate Scientific Simulations with GPU-Powered Supercomputing
  • Xilinx Powers Alibaba Cloud FaaS with AI Acceleration Solution for E-Commerce Business
  • AMD's Accelerator Card Helps Kuaishou Optimize ASR Service
  • Clemson University Researchers Leverage Nvidia NGC Containers to Simplify HPC Application Deployment and Focus on Complex Tasks

Companies Profiled

  • Nvidia Corporation
  • Intel Corporation
  • Advanced Micro Devices, Inc.
  • Amazon Web Services, Inc.
  • Alphabet Inc.
  • Qualcomm Technology, Inc.
  • Marvell
  • Achronix Semiconductor Corporation
  • Micron Technology, Inc.
  • IBM Corporation
  • Dell Inc.
  • Graphcore
  • Hisilicon
  • Fujitsu
  • Sambanova Systems, Inc.
  • Lattice Semiconductor
  • Microchip Technology Inc.
  • Semptian
  • Tenstorrent
  • Blaize
  • Ampere Computing LLC
  • Imagination Technologies
  • Groq, Inc.
  • Kalray
  • Rebellions Inc.
  • T-Head
  • Moore Threads
  • Shanghai Biren Technology Co. Ltd.
  • Broadcom

