Nexans – Recent Rumors regarding Great Sea Interconnector project

Paris, December 9th , 2025

Today’s Rumors Regarding Great Sea Interconnector Project

In response to recent Cypriot local media reporting regarding the Great Sea Interconnector project, Nexans reiterates that it continues to execute the project in accordance with its contractual obligations, and in line with the milestones defined with the customer. Such milestones, in projects of similar nature and magnitude, may be adjusted from time to time.

Nexans continues to support its customer and has, since the commencement of the Great Sea Interconnector project, received substantial payments that have enabled the manufacture of the Great Sea Interconnector cable. With this the Group eliminates any financial exposure in the event of project adjustments.

