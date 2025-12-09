Judah Spinner's BlackBird Financial Takes Large Stake in PayPal

Newark, New Jersey, Dec. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BlackBird Financial LP, a value-focused hedge fund founded by Judah Spinner, today announced that it has accumulated a significant ownership position in PayPal Holdings, Inc., the global payments platform serving more than 400 million consumer and merchant accounts and processing roughly $1.7 trillion in annual payment volume.





“PayPal is a classic case of a dominant, cash-generative franchise that has fallen out of favor with the market just as its underlying economics are quietly improving,” said Judah Spinner, Founder of BlackBird Financial LP. “In our view, there is a wide disconnect between PayPal’s durable competitive position and its current valuation.”

Spinner highlighted BlackBird’s support for President and CEO Alex Chriss and his renewed focus on disciplined capital allocation. PayPal has recently combined mid-teens earnings growth with a more shareholder-friendly playbook, including the introduction of the company’s first regular dividend and a meaningfully stepped-up share repurchase program.

“Alex Chriss strikes us as the right kind of operator for this stage of PayPal’s life,” Spinner continued. “He is prioritizing profitable growth, trimming fat where necessary, and returning excess cash to shareholders instead of chasing empire-building projects.”

In the last twelve months, PayPal has returned close to $6 billion to shareholders through buybacks, retiring roughly 78 million shares, and in early 2025 the board authorized a new $15 billion repurchase program on top of an existing authorization. The company has also initiated a quarterly dividend of $0.14 per share.

BlackBird believes that at today’s share price, ongoing repurchases are highly accretive. “We are enthusiastically in favor of PayPal buying back its own stock at current levels,” Spinner said.

Spinner also pointed to PayPal’s under-appreciated strategic position in the evolving AI-driven commerce landscape. Recent partnerships with leading technology platforms, including OpenAI and Google, are embedding PayPal’s rails more deeply into next-generation shopping and payment experiences, while properties such as Venmo continue to grow and monetize.

“Despite all the noise around newer fintech names, PayPal remains one of the few scaled, trusted payments brands that merchants and consumers already use every day,” Spinner added. “We think the combination of a refocused management team, a disciplined capital return policy, and a still-powerful global network will be a boon for PayPal shareholders in the decade ahead.”

BlackBird does not currently anticipate seeking board representation at PayPal. The firm may adjust its position over time based on price, fundamentals, and opportunity cost relative to other holdings.

About BlackBird Financial LP

BlackBird Financial is a hedge fund that manages capital for wealthy families across North America. Based in New Jersey, the firm follows a concentrated, long-term investment philosophy modeled on the early Buffett partnerships. BlackBird's performance since inception has substantially outpaced the S&P 500. The firm’s profile has continued to rise in recent years, reflected in coverage from TechBullion, Digital Journal, Business Insider, and other national outlets.

About Judah Spinner

Judah Spinner founded BlackBird Financial LP. He is a Chartered Financial Analyst and a proud memeber of the CFA Institute, and holds a bachelor’s degree from Crestpoint University, where he graduated Summa Cum Laude.

In addition to his work in asset management, Spinner and his wife, Julie, founded The Judah Spinner Foundation. The Foundation aims to improve the lives of millions by funding Organizations that combat Wealth Disparity, Incarceration, the Federal Deficit, and rising Healthcare Costs. They have launched an education initiative, The Judah Spinner Scholarship, which funds trade-school opportunities for low-income students seeking a practical, affordable path to upward mobility.



