Outside Analytics Teams with SciTec on U.S. Space Force FORGE EOS Contract for Missile Warning Mission

BROOMFIELD, Colo., Dec. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SMX® is proud to announce Outside Analytics’® role as a key subcontractor to SciTec, Inc. on the recently awarded FORGE Enterprise Overhead Persistent Infrared (OPIR) Solution (EOS) contract from the U.S. Space Force’s Space Systems Command (SSC).

This contract was awarded under a competitive OTA prototype agreement through the Space Enterprise Consortium (SpEC), the $259 million EOS contract will enhance the government-owned FORGE framework. The effort aims to deliver a scalable, modular, and cyber-secure ground processing solution to strengthen missile warning and tracking capabilities for the U.S. Space Force.

As part of SciTec’s team, Outside Analytics will bring deep domain expertise in real-time data processing, graphical user interfaces and scalable software solutions to support the continued evolution of the FORGE ground system. The company’s mission-driven approach aligns with SSC’s vision to modernize and integrate operationally resilient capabilities across the OPIR enterprise.

“We are honored to support SciTec and SSC in delivering the next-generation FORGE framework,” said Ben Tarr, Co-Founder of Outside Analytics and Executive Vice President of Remote Sensing at SMX. “This effort is critical to enable faster, threat-informed decision-making in space operations, and we’re proud to contribute our technical expertise to such a vital national security mission.”

“Outside Analytics and SMX bring a deep technical expertise which we will leverage across multiple aspects of the FORGE Enterprise OPIR Solution,” said David Simenc, Vice President at SciTec, Inc. “We’re excited to partner with their team to deliver scalable, resilient capabilities that dramatically enhance the Space Force’s ability to protect and defend our nation, our armed forces, and our allies.”

EOS represents the next phase of the FORGE initiative, building on the foundational work of the Mission Data Processing Application Framework (MDPAF) contract executed from 2020–2025. The upgraded framework will support real-time data processing from legacy SBIRS satellites and emerging Next-Gen OPIR systems operating in GEO, Polar, MEO, and LEO constellations.

About Outside Analytics + SMX

Outside Analytics (OA) is a subsidiary of SMX, a leader in next-generation cloud, C5ISR, and advanced engineering and IT solutions. Acquired in 2023, OA specializes in geospatial analytics and visualization, time dominant detection and tracking, and remote sensing systems. Together, SMX and Outside Analytics deliver scalable and secure solutions combined with the mission expertise needed to accelerate outcomes for the Department of Defense, Intelligence Community, Public Sector, Fortune 1000 and other public and private sector clients.

For inquiries about this press release, please contact us at communications@smxtech.com.