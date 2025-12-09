InQI Inc Launches Seamless Code Compliance Copilot for AEC Industry 2025

Mountain View, CA, Dec. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InQI today announced the official release of Codes.IQ, the first AI-native foundation-level code compliance engine designed specifically for architects, designers, and builders. Codes.IQ debuts exactly two years after InQI filed its foundational patent, a milestone that marked the company’s long-term mission to redefine how AI can automate the design-to-permit lifecycle across the built environment.





Codes.IQ Now Available On InQI Platform

Codes.IQ is the first .IQ App launched on the InQI vertical AI platform. Unlike generic AI tools, Codes.IQ performs real-time, contextual code checks by drawing on InQI’s address-based site intelligence engine and its three-tier binder system. The result: A fast, accurate, early-stage compliance assistant that helps AEC professionals identify issues long before costly revisions or permitting delays occur.

“From the beginning, our goal was to build AI that understands the built world as deeply as the people who shape it,” said Ali, Founder and CEO of InQI. “Two years ago, when we filed our patent, we were dreaming about how AI could finally remove one of the biggest bottlenecks in architecture and construction — slow, difficult, and expensive code interpretation. Codes.IQ turns that dream into something real and practical that every designer and builder can use today.”

A New Foundation for Code Intelligence

Codes.IQ focuses on the core tasks that slow down early-stage design and create friction during permitting:

Reviewing preliminary drawings and layouts

Detecting basic zoning and building code conflicts

Citing relevant code sections

Suggesting corrections before plan submittal

By connecting directly to InQI’s project, reference, and practice binders, Codes.IQ goes beyond keyword search to deliver contextual, jurisdiction-aware responses. This foundational layer transforms what used to take hours of manual code review into seconds of automated reasoning.

“Early compliance is the biggest multiplier of time and cost savings in AEC,” said Arby Safarian, InQI’s VP Of Engineering. “Codes.IQ is engineered to be a designer’s first automated reviewer — alerting teams to issues before they become expensive mistakes. It’s not replacing architects or plan reviewers. It’s augmenting them with instant, reliable code interpretation at the point of design.”

Turning Site Intelligence Into Compliance Intelligence

Codes.IQ builds directly on InQI’s proprietary address-intelligence platform, which gathers data from aerial imagery, topography, property records, zoning layers, and local standards. This creates a highly contextual environment where AI can understand the site as an experienced practitioner would.

When paired with the binder system — including ICC references, municipal guidelines, and user-uploaded documents — InQI becomes the first vertically integrated AEC AI that can reason across site design code in a unified workflow.

A Step Toward AI-Automated Permitting

The launch of Codes.IQ marks the first major pillar of InQI’s broader automation roadmap, which includes:

AI-first compliance & permitting workflows

Cost and scope intelligence

Automated corrections and resubmittals

Construction-phase verification via ProjectCAM

A continuous “as-built” knowledge loop that learns from every project

“InQI was built on a simple belief: when you unify knowledge, intelligence, and workflows, you unlock exponential efficiency,” Ali added. “Codes.IQ is our first major step toward a future where permits, plans, and field data finally speak the same language.”

Availability

Codes.IQ is available immediately to all InQI users and will roll out advanced capabilities throughout 2026 among other .IQ Apps planned for 2026.

About InQI

InQI is the first vertical AI platform built for the AEC industry — a comprehensive knowledge and information intelligence system that unifies site data, design, compliance, cost, and construction into a single workflow. Powered by the InQuest AI vertical engine and a three-tier intelligent binder system, InQI delivers project-specific reasoning that accelerates permitting, improves design quality, and enhances productivity from concept to construction.

Learn more at www.InQI.ai.

A video accompanying this announcement is available here: https://youtube.com/watch?v=PE7jb6yTYLE