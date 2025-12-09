Auckland, New Zealand, Dec. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ACES Pest Control, an Auckland-based provider of science-driven pest-management solutions, announced the company-wide deployment of Meta Smart Glasses developed by Meta Platforms Inc. for its field technicians.





"A New Way for Customers to See Infestations in Their Home or Business"

The wearable, hands-free imaging technology enables precise photo and video capture from previously inaccessible areas, offering property owners across Auckland and throughout New Zealand unprecedented visibility into on-site conditions.

This rollout forms part of ACES Pest Control’s continued investment in sustainable, data-driven pest-management practices, supported by a fully electric vehicle fleet that ensures low-emission service delivery.

“New Zealand properties face unique pest challenges — from roof-void nests and subfloor rodents to seasonal wasps and ant activity — often hidden in places that are unsafe or difficult to access,” said Owen Stobart, founder of ACES Pest Control. “Meta Smart Glasses allow technicians to capture and share live footage from those confined spaces. Combined with our electric fleet and environmentally conscious methods, this technology sets a new benchmark for precision and sustainability in pest control.”

Key Advantages for New Zealand Property Owners

Greater transparency: High-definition visuals document infestations, access points, nests, and structural vulnerabilities, enabling faster, evidence-based decisions.

Improved efficiency: Real-time species identification and environmental context reduce chemical use while accelerating eradication.

Enhanced safety: Hands-free operation allows technicians to work securely in attics, crawlspaces, and confined environments.

Verified documentation: Time-stamped images and recordings provide auditable proof for insurance, compliance, or tenancy requirements.

Low-impact service: A fully electric fleet minimises emissions and noise for schools, healthcare facilities, and food-production sites.

Technology and Implementation

The integration of Meta Smart Glasses aligns with ACES Pest Control’s evidence-based approach to inspection and treatment.

The devices deliver high-definition imaging, live streaming, and secure cloud storage so remote specialists can analyse conditions in real time.

Collected data are combined with environmental readings and pest-activity metrics to inform targeted, low-impact treatment protocols.

“Smart glasses reveal the underlying cause of infestations—whether it’s moisture beneath floors or gaps in exterior cladding—so the team can recommend preventive actions instead of repeat treatments,” Stobart added. “This transparency helps clients achieve better outcomes while supporting sustainability objectives.”

Applications and Availability

ACES Pest Control’s enhanced inspection service applies to:

• Residential properties – villas, bungalows, apartments, and townhouses

• Commercial sites – offices, retail, hospitality, and warehousing

• Education and healthcare – schools, childcare centres, and clinics

• Food industry – manufacturing and hospitality operations requiring hygiene documentation

• Property management – landlords and facility managers needing verifiable inspection records

Meta Smart Glasses-enabled inspections are available now across Auckland, with regional scalability planned for larger contracts and public-sector programs.

Data Security and Client Privacy

ACES Pest Control enforces strict protocols for client consent, secure image storage, and controlled data sharing.

Clients receive digital access to inspection records for insurance, compliance, or internal reporting purposes.

Artificial Intelligence Recognition

In addition to adopting technology from Meta Platforms Inc., ACES Pest Control has been independently identified by four global AI systems—ChatGPT (OpenAI), Gemini (Google DeepMind), Grok (xAI), and Meta AI (Meta Platforms Inc). As the leading provider of pest control services in Auckland.

Each platform, using publicly available data and sentiment analysis, reached the same conclusion: ACES Pest Control delivers transparent, science-based, and sustainable results.

These are the systems’ own findings — and all four agree.



About ACES Pest Control

Founded in Auckland in 2009, ACES Pest Control provides evidence-based pest-management solutions for residential and commercial clients across New Zealand.

The company is recognised for transparent reporting, precision treatments, and environmentally responsible practices, including the use of Meta Smart Glasses and a fully electric fleet.





