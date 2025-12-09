Adstra Launches Conexa Workspace, Enabling Brands with Turnkey Access to Enterprise-Grade Identity

PRINCETON, N.J., Dec. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adstra, the leader in enterprise identity resolution across all media and marketing touchpoints, today announced the launch of Conexa Workspace, the latest iteration of its Conexa™ Composable Identity Platform.

Conexa Workspace gives brands turnkey access to Conexa through an updated UI, empowering brands to unify disparate customer data, identify high-value customers across the web, and leverage customer insights that drive brand strategy.

“We’re thrilled to bring Conexa Workspace into our stack because it enables InsightsRx to maximize the fidelity of our audiences like never before,” shared Egbavwe Pela, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder, InsightsRx. “With direct, non-transcoded distribution and turnkey access, we can reach our targets more efficiently – and confidently. The advanced tagging capabilities empower us to measure, optimize, and validate our campaigns in real time with unprecedented accuracy to drive outcomes for our clients.”

Conexa is the industry’s first Composable Identity Platform, designed to address the dynamic and situational identity needs of today’s brands. Through its modular, portable, and scalable offering, Conexa allows brands to choose whether they want to activate specific modules to enhance their existing systems, or opt for a complete identity solution.

“Brands and agencies have been eager to harness Conexa’s composable capabilities to fill critical gaps in their identity strategies,” said Rick Erwin, Chief Executive Officer of Adstra. “With Workspace, they now gain instant self-service access to the full power of Conexa’s identity network – making it easier than ever to unify data, scale audiences, and drive measurable growth with precision and confidence.”

Conexa Workspace gives brands access to:

First-Party Data Unification & Enrichment​: Brands can now securely ingest and unify fragmented customer data into a single, persistent view to inform product development and marketing strategy.​

Brands can now securely ingest and unify fragmented customer data into a single, persistent view to inform product development and marketing strategy.​ ​Online Visitor Intelligence:​ Conexa identifies anonymous website traffic by resolving unknown visitors against Adstra's comprehensive identity graph to create addressable audiences.​

Conexa identifies anonymous website traffic by resolving unknown visitors against Adstra's comprehensive identity graph to create addressable audiences.​ Total Addressable Market (TAM) Expansion: Marketers can gain direct access to Adstra's robust consumer attributes and identifiers, enabling complete control over their total addressable market for precise activation and deeper insights.



These features help brands – especially direct-to-consumer and challenger brands – combat audience fatigue as well as the scale and targeting limitations of the walled gardens. This comes in tandem with scaling audiences for acquisition with higher match rates and lower cost-per-acquisition.

Conexa’s composability ensures that brands can customize their approach without sacrificing interoperability or control. As identity needs continue to evolve, the ability to flex, scale, and integrate seamlessly will define the next era of enterprise identity. Conexa represents this future –one where brands dictate the terms, technology adapts to their needs, and identity solutions work for them, not the other way around.

About Adstra

Adstra is a leading provider of composable identity solutions, empowering brand marketers, advertising agencies, publishers and platforms with flexible, scalable options that seamlessly integrate within today's data ecosystems. Adstra’s preconnected omnichannel identity network and readily available digital audiences enable clients to recognize and engage customers across all touchpoints with unprecedented precision. By bridging fragmented data and comprehensive identity resolution needs, Adstra unlocks deeper customer insights, enhances personalization, and maximizes ROI across channels. Learn more about our identity solutions at www.adstradata.com .

