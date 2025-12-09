Gigamon Extends Leadership Position in the Expanding Deep Observability Market as AI Drives Record Demand in 1H2025, According to New 650 Group Research Report

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Dec. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gigamon, a leading deep observability company, has been recognized again as the leading vendor in the deep observability market with 50 percent market share in the first half of 2025, according to a newly-published report by market intelligence research firm 650 Group. As organizations adopt GenAI and LLM technologies at scale, the need for deep observability across hybrid cloud infrastructure continues to surge because these AI workloads must be closely monitored to ensure correct behavior, safe data access, and optimal performance. The report highlights that the deep observability market grew 25 percent YoY in 1H25, a trend expected to continue with a forecasted CAGR of 29 percent and projected revenue of nearly $1.7B by 2029.

Organizations continue to adopt the Gigamon Deep Observability Pipeline as a mission-critical foundation for securing and managing AI-driven hybrid cloud infrastructure. By efficiently delivering trusted, network-derived telemetry enriched with AI-powered insights across packets, flows, and application metadata, Gigamon provides complete visibility into all data in motion. This enables organizations to detect threats concealed in encrypted and lateral traffic, resolve network and application performance issues, validate compliance, and reduce operational cost and complexity. According to the 2025 Hybrid Cloud Security Survey of more than 1,000 global Security and IT leaders, 89 percent agree that deep observability is now a foundational element of cloud security.

“As AI adoption accelerates, deep observability has become essential to maintaining security, performance, and compliance across hybrid cloud infrastructure,” said Alan Weckel, co-founder and analyst at 650 Group. “LLMs introduce new levels of opacity and complexity, which makes trusted, network-derived telemetry critical for understanding system behavior and detecting threats that traditional tools might otherwise miss. This is why AI is now one of the strongest drivers of the deep observability market.”

Delivering AI-powered Deep Observability to Meet New Threats

Organizations worldwide, such as Cybastion, are embracing the Gigamon Deep Observability Pipeline and rely on network-derived telemetry to provide complete visibility across their hybrid cloud infrastructure and strengthen their security posture. “Deep observability is becoming strategically critical to our security strategy as we expand our AI efforts,” said Kevin Cardwell, CIO and CTO from Cybastion. “Gigamon has been a trusted partner in elevating our cybersecurity posture, and we’re confident that the Gigamon Deep Observability Pipeline will continue to give us the visibility, control, and resilience we need to stay ahead of threats and drive our digital strategy forward.”

“As AI-driven workloads scale across hybrid cloud infrastructure, the need for trusted, network-derived telemetry has never been greater. Deep observability gives our customers the clarity required to detect threats, maintain performance, and uphold compliance in environments that are growing more dynamic every day,” said Shane Buckley, president and CEO, Gigamon. “As the pioneer of deep observability, Gigamon remains focused on giving organizations the visibility and resilience they need to securely embrace AI at scale.”

About the 650 Group Deep Observability Report

The deep observability market is an emerging segment within the broader observability market, forecasted at $13.4B in 2029. Deep observability includes value-add decryption, filtering, deduplication as well as probes and agents sold as standalone systems and charged separately from other observability systems. Deep Observability:

The ability to inspect and gather network, security, and computing traffic by extracting event metadata from packets or computing infrastructure requires a separate set of tools beyond event-based logging

May be hardware probes or virtual agents

Must maintain multi-vendor support

Must support multiple networks, such as public cloud, private data centers, and co-location deployments

Should be interoperable with numerous observability platform data lakes





Key findings from the 650 Group’s “Deep Observability Quarterly Market and Long-Term Forecast Report” include:

Regionally, Asia Pacific region realized the best performance with revenue up 38 percent YoY

Cloud-delivered deep observability offerings are projected to drive the highest revenue in future years accounting for over 90 percent of the nearly $1.7B in revenue by 2029

Vendors included in the report include Arista, Gigamon, Kentik, Keysight, and Netscout





About Gigamon

Gigamon® protects the hybrid cloud networks and data of the world’s most complex organizations. The AI-powered Gigamon Deep Observability Pipeline delivers complete visibility into all data in motion by providing trusted, network-derived telemetry directly to cloud, security, and observability tools. With AI-driven insights across packets, flows, and application metadata, organizations can detect threats concealed in encrypted and lateral traffic, resolve network and application performance bottlenecks quickly, and validate compliance while reducing operational cost and complexity. As the pioneer in deep observability, Gigamon is trusted by 4,000+ organizations worldwide, including 83 of the Fortune 100 and 9 of the 10 largest mobile network operators. Learn more at gigamon.com.

