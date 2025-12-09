“The Heroism and Resiliency of 9/11” Documentary Selected for 2026 Central Florida Film Festival

PASADENA, Calif., Dec. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gier Productions is proud to announce that the documentary “The Heroism and Resiliency of 9/11,” narrated by actor Gary Sinise and produced in partnership with SoldierStrong, is not only an Official Selection for the 2026 Central Florida Film Festival (CENFLO), but it is also a finalist for Best Feature Documentary. CENFLO was recently recognized by MovieMaker Magazine as one of the “Top 25 Film Festivals Worth the Entry Fee.”

Directed and produced by award-winning filmmaker Michael Gier, the documentary presents a sweeping and deeply personal look at the many facets of 9/11 through the voices of those who lived it. Among the film’s featured interviews is Andy Card, Chief of Staff to President George W. Bush, who recounts his firsthand experience standing beside the President during one of the most pivotal moments in American history.

The film honors the collective courage of that day, featuring all three national memorials, the World Trade Center, the Pentagon, and Shanksville, Pennsylvania, as well as powerful stories about the heroic actions of the Flight 93 passengers who fought back against the hijackers, the massive 9/11 Boatlift that evacuated over 500,000 people from lower Manhattan in a matter of hours, and the courageous rescues that took place inside the Pentagon as military and civilian personnel risked their lives to save others from the burning structure.

“Being selected by CENFLO is an incredible honor,” Gier says. “I’m grateful for the opportunity to highlight the heroism, sacrifice, and strength that emerged on one of America’s darkest days, and I’m thankful this festival is helping share these powerful stories with audiences.”

Founded with the goal of elevating independent filmmaking in Florida and beyond, CENFLO has grown into a well-regarded annual event that screens a diverse range of narrative features, documentaries, and shorts, including international entries, over a three-day celebration in Mount Dora, Florida.

The 2026 CENFLO will showcase “The Heroism and Resiliency of 9/11” to audiences of filmmakers, industry professionals, and film enthusiasts, continuing its mission of celebrating impactful and socially relevant storytelling.

Additional information about “The Heroism and Resiliency of 9/11,” including a trailer, real stories, and details about its production and cast, is available at heroismandresiliency.com.

Gier has produced and directed hundreds of film and video projects across a wide spectrum of media. He began his career as an entertainer starring in Broadway musicals across the country and has appeared as an actor in numerous films and television shows, working alongside some of the industry’s biggest names.

Gier Productions, LLC is an award-winning film and media production company founded by filmmaker Michael Gier. The company produces feature films, documentaries, commercials, and corporate media that inspire, educate, and drive social impact. Known for powerful storytelling and high production value, Gier Productions’ work often highlights themes of resilience, service, and the human spirit. Its mission is to create content that not only entertains but also makes a meaningful difference in people’s lives.

