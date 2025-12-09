Buildcheck Raises $5.9M to Launch AI-Powered Construction Design Review Platform

San Francisco — December 9, 2025, Dec. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Buildcheck AI, Inc. (“Buildcheck”), an AI-powered construction design review platform, today announced it has raised $5.9 million in seed funding, led by Uncork Capital with participation from Peterson Ventures and Xfund, alongside strategic angel investments from founders and senior executives at OpenAI, Opendoor, CBRE, Zillow, and more.

Buildcheck’s AI platform analyzes construction drawings across all major disciplines — architectural, structural, civil, mechanical, electrical, and plumbing — performing hundreds of checks that detect errors, omissions, and coordination issues, catching costly conflicts human reviewers typically miss. Already serving more than 50 paying customers, including AvalonBay Communities and Novo Construction, Buildcheck delivers 10–35x ROI by preventing field issues during pre-construction.

“Every missed issue in a drawing becomes a surprise expense on-site,” said Joe Kirchofer, senior vice president – Northern California, AvalonBay Communities. “We traditionally performed manual drawing reviews of our large projects, but we were looking for a more efficient method. Buildcheck helps us reduce risk and make better use of our time and capital.”

The startup has already won awards on an international scale, including the Cemex Construction Startup Competition 2025, EllisDon 2025 ConTech Accelerator, Cityscape Global 2025, 2025 Buildex Alberta, and the 2025 Setia AI and PropTech Innovation Challenge (powered by Ibex).

"General contractors and commercial real estate developers are facing increasing challenges with design quality, accuracy, and errors, and we could not be more thrilled with the response and rapid adoption of our technology, saving our customers time, money, and headaches throughout the pre-construction process," said Alexander Michalatos, CEO and co-founder of Buildcheck. Michalatos’ background includes managing technical scopes on major construction projects, such as Canada's $600 million North Island Hospitals.

Michalatos and co-founders Andrei Molchynsky and Alex Gureev combine deep construction management experience with advanced AI development to bridge the persistent gap between how projects are designed and how they’re built.

“Our AI analyzes 2D drawings like an experienced construction professional — but faster, more consistently, and across every discipline simultaneously. Our technology isn’t just automating review; it’s setting an entirely new standard of accuracy and efficiency in pre-construction, and it’s rewarding to see the industry embrace an innovation we’ve made possible,” said Gureev, who leads the company’s AI development.

“Our customers are catching issues that would have cost them hundreds of thousands of dollars in change orders and delays. Beyond quality control, Buildcheck turns design reviews into an investment — helping teams move faster, reduce RFIs, and protect margins,” added Molchynsky.

The company's AI models continue to improve through collaborations with leading research institutions, including MILA and AMII, as well as expert advisors from OpenAI, ServiceNow, and Oxford University.

“Construction is a $12 trillion market where design errors create more than $200 billion in waste each year,” said Amy Saper, partner at Uncork Capital. “Buildcheck combines deep domain expertise with a computer vision platform that catches issues in drawings early, before they turn into costly problems in the field. They’ve built an elegant and effective AI application that is already delivering measurable ROI for general contractors, developers, and designers, tightening review cycles and improving accuracy where it matters.”

The funding will accelerate Buildcheck's AI model development, grow its engineering and operations teams, and expand the platform’s feature-set to continue exceeding customer expectations.

About Buildcheck

Buildcheck is an AI-powered design review platform that detects errors, omissions, and coordination conflicts in construction drawings. Founded by Alexander Michalatos, Andrei Molchynsky, and Alex Gureev at Stanford University, Buildcheck serves more than 50 construction organizations, including major developers and general contractors. Buildcheck's computer vision technology analyzes 2D construction documents across all disciplines, delivering 10–35x ROI by preventing costly field issues during pre-construction. Learn more at buildcheck.ai.

