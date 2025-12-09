SAVANNAH, GA, Dec. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SAVANNAH OPERA LEGEND SHERRILL MILNES HONORED AT 14TH ANNUAL GOVERNOR’S AWARDS FOR THE ARTS AND HUMANITIES

Legendary baritone Sherrill Milnes has made history once again. Milnes was recently honored at the 14th annual Governor’s Awards for the Arts and Humanities held in Atlanta on December 1.Governor Brian P. Kemp and First Lady Marty Kemp recognized recipients of the awards, which honor individuals and organizations that have made significant contributions to Georgia in these fields. The awards are presented in partnership with Georgia Council for the Arts and Georgia Humanities.

“On behalf of the State of Georgia, I want to congratulate the recipients of this year's Governor's Awards for the Arts and Humanities,” said Governor Brian Kemp. “Georgia is proud of our world-renowned arts and entertainment scene, which has supported our state's thriving economy for decades. The talented individuals and organizations recognized this year have played a key role in those efforts, and we are grateful for their impact on their local communities and our state as a whole.”

“We are honored to celebrate this year's honorees for their work to make Georgia such a great place to live and visit,” said First Lady Marty Kemp. “From historic preservation to music education to community and cultural centers, these individuals and organizations are providing inspiration and opportunity for creative expression for Georgians across our state.”

Sherrill Milnes is an acclaimed operatic baritone, three-time Grammy Award winner, and co-founder of the Savannah VOICE Festival with his wife, Maria Zouves. A National Medal of the Arts recipient, Milnes enriches Savannah’s cultural landscape by celebrating vocal artistry, leading educational outreach programs, and fostering community engagement.

Milnes said the award holds a special place in his heart.

“It is an incredible honor to receive the Governor’s Award for the Arts and Humanities. My career in opera has taken me around the world, but Savannah holds a special place in my heart,” Milnes said. “Through the Savannah VOICE Festival, we’ve worked to share the beauty of vocal artistry, educate the next generation of singers, and bring music into the community. This recognition is a testament to the power of the arts to inspire and connect people, and I am proud to be part of Georgia’s vibrant cultural landscape.”

Following a competitive nominations process, 10 members of the arts and humanities communities from across Georgia were awarded with this year’s honor. The recipients represent the diversity of individuals and organizations that contribute to Georgia’s thriving creative industries through community involvement, pioneering programs, and long-term financial commitment.

The recipients of the 14th Annual Governor’s Awards for the Arts and Humanities are listed below:

Andy Gaines

Sherrill Milnes

Sasikala Penumarthi

Dennis Skelley

Luciana Spracher

Tomer Zvulun

Atlanta Drum Academy

Okefenokee Heritage Center

The Suzi Bass Awards

Union County Historical Society

Each recipient received a handmade wood sculpture carved by Etienné Jackson of Fairburn. A brief description about each of the 2025 Governor’s Awards for the Arts and Humanities is available in the online program.

The VOICE Programs (Savannah VOICE Festival and VOICExperience) serve artists and patrons locally and globally, always embracing the ideals of a diverse community. The Savannah VOICE Festival is a nonprofit arts organization that brings classical vocal excellence to the Savannah, Georgia area through a celebration of concerts, events and educational presentations during the month of August and throughout the year. VOICExperience is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization established by Milnes and soprano Maria Zouves. Its mission is to pass on the traditions of great singing and develop new audiences for opera. Since 2001, VOICExperience has helped thousands of singers find their career path through educational programs and workshops, where emerging artists work with the best names in opera, musical theatre and song.

For more information about the Milnes VOICE Programs, please visit www.savannahvoicefestival.org and follow them on Facebook and Instagram.

– ENDS –

For media inquiries and interviews, please contact Lesley Francis at lesley@lesleyfrancispr.com, Allie Robinson at allie@lesleyfrancispr.com, Genelle Williams at genelle@lesleyfrancispr.com or the team at 912-417-LFPR (5377).

Attachment