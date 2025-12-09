5G In Healthcare Market to Hit USD 30.93 Billion by 2032, at a CAGR of 35.5%, says Coherent Market Insights

Burlingame, CA, Dec. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global 5G in Healthcare Market is estimated to be valued at USD 3.69 Bn in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 30.93 Bn by 2032, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 35.5% from 2025 to 2032. The 5G in healthcare market is poised for strong growth, driven by rising demand for virtual healthcare, the expanding use of telehealth and telemedicine services, and increasing investments from healthcare organizations and governments to integrate 5G technologies.

Global 5G In Healthcare Market Key Takeaways

Global demand for 5G in healthcare is projected to increase at an impressive CAGR of about 35.5% from 2025 to 2032.

Based on component, hardware segment is slated to account for more than half of the global 5G in healthcare market revenue in 2025.

Remote patient monitoring application is expected to hold a prominent market share of 31.9% in 2025.

North America is anticipated to account for 36.7% of the global 5G in healthcare market share in 2025, owing to rising adoption of 5G in healthcare applications.

Asia Pacific is expected to emerge as the fastest-growing 5G in healthcare market during the forecast period, owing to expanding healthcare industry and growing use of 5G in digital health solutions.

Rise of Telehealth and Telemedicine Fueling Market Growth

Coherent Market Insights’ latest 5G in healthcare market analysis highlights major factors driving industry growth. These include expansion of telehealth and remote care, digital transformation in healthcare industry, rise of smart hospitals, adoption of 5G in medical imaging, and increasing adoption of advanced technologies like connected healthcare devices, AI, and robotics in healthcare.

5G’s high-speed and ultra-low-latency connectivity enables high-quality video consultations, remote diagnostics, and real-time patient monitoring. This makes telemedicine, including virtual doctor visits and remote follow-ups, much more viable.

There is a rising shift towards remote care as patients seek more convenient, cost-effective solutions and healthcare costs continue to rise. This drives demand for telehealth services, creating growth prospects for 5G technologies. With 5G, telehealth services become more reliable and scalable, even in underserved or rural areas where medical infrastructure is weak.

High Costs and Data Security Concerns Restraining Market Growth

The global 5G in healthcare market outlook indicates robust future growth, owing to rising use of 5G in telemedicine and growing adoption of the Internet of Medical Things (IoMT). However, high deployment costs and rising concerns over data security might slow down 5G in medical market growth to some extent during the forecast period.

Deploying 5G requires high investments in new hardware solutions like antennas, upgraded base stations, fiber optic backhaul, edge computing infrastructure, etc. For many healthcare providers, these capital expenditures are often prohibitive. Because of budget constraints and competing priorities, many providers postpone or avoid transitioning legacy systems to 5G.

Adoption of 5G in healthcare increases the volume of sensitive patient data transmitted over networks, from medical records to real-time vital signs and imaging. This raises risk of cyberattacks, unauthorized access, or breaches, thereby reducing overall 5G in healthcare market demand.

Adoption of 5G-Enabled Remote Care and Wearables Creating Growth Opportunities

Healthcare needs and preferences have changed dramatically in recent years. This is prompting healthcare and telehealth providers to adopt the Internet of Medical Things (IoMT) technologies, including wearable sensors and smart medical devices, which in turn is driving demand for 5G. With its high capacity, 5G can connect numerous devices simultaneously without network congestion.

Continuous real time data from wearables and sensors can be transmitted seamlessly over 5G, enabling more proactive, personalized care and earlier interventions. This supports the shift toward preventive and value-based care, moving beyond episodic treatment to ongoing health monitoring and management. Consequently, significant growth opportunities are emerging for providers of 5G-enabled healthcare solutions.

Emerging Global 5G In Healthcare Market Trends

5G is emerging as a key enabler for advanced medical technologies such as medical robotics, smart hospitals, and AR/VR-based healthcare applications, thanks to its ultra-low latency and real-time data-handling capabilities. Thus, growing adoption of robotic surgeries and remote-controlled surgical platforms is expected to boost growth of the global 5G in healthcare market during the forecast period.

Rising healthcare needs, along with a surge in chronic diseases, is helping to boost 5G in healthcare market value. With rising prevalence of chronic diseases, there is an increasing demand for continuous monitoring, long-term management, and proactive care. This is where 5G-enabled tools step in. 5G-based remote monitoring reduces the burden on healthcare infrastructure and makes care more accessible. Thus, growing demand for remote patient monitoring (RPM) solutions will likely fuel 5G adoption in healthcare during the forthcoming period.

Digital transformation in healthcare industry is slated to fuel demand for 5G in healthcare solutions and services. Many healthcare providers are investing in digitalization, including private 5G networks and advanced hardware to create smart hospital environments. They are upgrading systems for cloud-based imaging, EHRs (Electronic Health Records), and integrated care platforms. 5G becomes a backbone for these transformations.

Analyst’s View

“The global 5G in healthcare market is set to grow rapidly as healthcare providers increasingly adopt advanced connectivity solutions to enable remote patient monitoring, telemedicine, and real-time data analytics. Companies that prioritize network reliability, low-latency communication, and secure data transmission are poised to lead the transformation of digital healthcare delivery,” says a lead CMI analyst.

Competitor Insights

Key companies listed in global 5G in healthcare market report:

Telit

Ericsson

Verizon

Orange S.A.

Cisco

Tata Elxsi

AT&T Inc.

NEC Corporation

Fibocom Wireless Inc.

BT Group

SK Telecom Co., Ltd.

GE Healthcare

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.



Key Developments

In October 2024, Verizon Business showcased its latest 5G healthcare solutions at the HLTH event in Las Vegas. The company also highlighted its private wireless and multi‑access edge computing (MEC) solutions to enable telehealth, remote patient monitoring, and connected medical devices.

In September 2024, True Corporation (via TrueBusiness) partnered with Intel to introduce seven 5G‑enabled, AI‑powered “smart healthcare” solutions in Thailand. These solutions aim to improve diagnosis, treatment, rehabilitation, and patient data management in Thai hospitals and healthcare agencies.

Market Segmentation

Component Insights (Revenue, USD Bn, 2020 - 2032)

Hardware

Software

Services



Application Insights (Revenue, USD Bn, 2020 - 2032)

Remote Patient Monitoring

Connected Medical Devices

Telemedicine

Others

End User Insights (Revenue, USD Bn, 2020 - 2032)

Healthcare Providers

Healthcare Payers

Regional Insights (Revenue, USD Bn, 2020 - 2032)

North America U.S. Canada

Latin America Brazil Argentina Mexico Rest of Latin America

Europe Germany U.K. Spain France Italy Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Australia South Korea ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East GCC Israel Rest of Middle East

Africa South Africa North Africa Central Africa



