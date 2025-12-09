Trusted Financial Choice Wins Diversity & Inclusion Award 2025 at MFAA National Excellence Awards

Clayton, Victoria, Dec. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trusted Financial Choice (TFC) is proud to announce that it has been awarded the Diversity & Inclusion Award 2025 at the prestigious Mortgage & Finance Association of Australia (MFAA) National Excellence Awards that took place in July 2025.





With Melanie Kafka, the Executive, Member Experience & Partnerships for the MFAA

This honour recognises the brokerage’s outstanding commitment to creating a more inclusive, accessible and equitable lending environment for Australians of all backgrounds.

A Major Win in a Highly Competitive Year

With almost 700 entries submitted across the 2025 MFAA Awards program, this year marked one of the most competitive and highly contested cycles in the event’s 21-year history.

Unlike most MFAA categories—which begin at the state level before progressing to the national stage—the Diversity & Inclusion Award is a national-only category, meaning entrants compete directly on a national scale from the outset.

Standing Out Among Industry Leaders

Trusted Financial Choice was recognised ahead of several major corporate lenders and financial groups, including:

Brighten

Liberty

Money Merchant Financial Services

Mortgage Choice

Premium Select Finance

SFGEmpowher

A Commitment to Inclusion at Every Level

The MFAA Diversity & Inclusion Award celebrates organisations that demonstrate leadership in:

Supporting clients from diverse backgrounds

Making financial guidance accessible and transparent

Creating inclusive opportunities within business and partner networks

Advocating for fairness and representation within the finance sector

“This award reflects who we are as a company,” said Varun Goyal - Director and Head Broker from Trusted Financial Choice.

“We believe everyone deserves access to clear, fair and respectful financial advice—no matter their background, circumstances or level of financial confidence.”

A Milestone for the Trusted Financial Choice Team

This recognition represents the business’s long-standing dedication to:

Improving financial literacy across communities

Supporting vulnerable and under-represented client groups

Promoting ethical lending practices

Advocating for a more diverse future within the finance industry

As well as the Diversity Inclusion award TFC also were state winners of the Finance Broker Business Award and finialists of the following categories.





MFAA 2025 National Finalist - Finance Broker Business Award

MFAA 2025 State Finalist – Residential Finance Broker Award

MFAA 2025 State Finalist – Community Champion Award





About the MFAA Excellence Awards

The MFAA National Excellence Awards are the mortgage and finance industry’s longest-running awards program, operating for over 21 years.

State-level awards were introduced in 2016, now spanning VIC/TAS, NSW/ACT, QLD, SA/NT and WA.





MFAA State and National Awards won in June/July 2025





About Trusted Financial Choice



Trusted Financial Choice (TFC) is an accredited lending and financial solution business with over 20 years experience. TFC has a dedicated team of experienced financial experts providing both individual and commercial clients tailored solutions to suit their needs.







Press inquiries

Trusted Financial Choice

https://tfchoice.com.au

Varun Goyal

admin@tfchoice.com.au

+61403 167 641

Suite 12/195

Wellington Rd

Clayton VIC 3168

Australia



