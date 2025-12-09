Single-use Bioprocessing Market Intelligence Report 2025-2030: Rising Adoption Among CDMOs & CMOs Drives the Industry

Dublin, Dec. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Single-use Bioprocessing Market by Product (Equipment [Bioreactors, Filtration, Chromatography], Consumables [Filters, Bags, Assemblies, Sensors]), Application (Storage, Mixing), Workflow (Upstream), Molecule Type (mAbs, Vaccines) - Global Forecast to 2030" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global single-use bioprocessing market size is anticipated to reach USD 33.67 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 13.3% from 2025 to 2030. This impressive growth is primarily fueled by the escalating adoption of single-use technologies among CDMOs and CMOs, significantly lowering capital investments compared to traditional systems.
Single-use technologies offer enhanced productivity and reduced cross-contamination risks. Unlike traditional systems requiring rigorous cleaning and validation steps, single-use systems use disposable components to streamline processes, accelerate product changes, and optimize production throughput by minimizing downtime.
Upstream Bioprocessing Segment to Record Highest CAGR
The market is segmented into upstream and downstream bioprocessing. The upstream segment, which covers stages from microorganism storage to cell cultivation, owned the largest market share in 2024 and continues to grow due to the increasing use of these systems for biopharmaceutical formulations.
Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies Lead Market Share
In 2024, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies represented the largest group of single-use bioprocessing adopters. This adoption is driven by advantages such as decreased contamination risks, increased operational integrity, reduced cleaning costs, and improved facility adaptability, particularly in North America and Europe.
US Dominates North American Market
As the world's largest biopharmaceutical market, the US leads in biopharmaceutical research and investments with a robust focus on expanding bioprocessing capabilities to meet industry demands. Innovation in this sector, combined with support from advanced healthcare infrastructure and government initiatives, spurs growth in the US.
Research Coverage
The report categorizes the market based on products (equipment and consumables), applications (cell culture, filtration, etc.), workflows, molecule types, end users, and regions. It provides insights into industry drivers, barriers, opportunities, and competitive assessments, facilitating a comprehensive understanding of the market dynamics.
Key players in this market include Merck KGaA, Sartorius AG, Danaher Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Avantor Inc., Repligen Corporation, Entegris, Getinge AB, and Parker Hannifin Corporation. These companies are integral to industry advancements through strategic collaborations, partnerships, and continuous product innovation.
Market Dynamics
- Drivers
- Growing Adoption Among CDMOs & CMOs
- Increased Productivity and Reduced Risk of Cross-Contamination
- Reduced Capital Investment Compared to Traditional Stainless-Steel Systems
- Better Environmental Sustainability due to Reduced Water and Energy Consumption
- Growing Biologics & Biosimilars Market
- Challenges
- Lack of Standardization
- Environmental and Logistical Challenges in Single-Use Bioprocessing Waste Disposal
- Potential Breakage of SU Bags
- Regulatory Compliance Issues
- Opportunities
- Untapped Market Potential in Emerging Economies
- Customization Options for Enhanced Growth and Innovation
Companies Profiled
- Sartorius AG
- Danaher Corporation
- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
- Merck KGaA
- Avantor, Inc.
- Solventum
- Repligen Corporation
- Entegris
- Getinge
- Parker Hannifin Corp.
- Alfa Laval
- Saint-Gobain
- Eppendorf SE
- Corning Incorporated
- Eaton
- Mettler Toledo
- Porvair
- Lonza
- Abec
- Single Use Support
- Newage Industries
- Broadley-James Corporation
- Pbs Biotech, Inc.
- Sentinel Process Systems Inc.
- Meissner Filtration Products, Inc.
- Satake Multimix Corporation
- Hamilton Company
- Membrane Solutions
- Antylia Scientific
- Distek, Inc.
- Esco Lifesciences Group
- Tecnic
