INVESTOR ALERT: Class Action Lawsuit Filed on Behalf of Gauzy Ltd. (GAUZ) Investors – Holzer & Holzer, LLC Encourages Investors With Significant Losses to Contact the Firm 

ATLANTA, Dec. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A shareholder class action lawsuit has been filed against Gauzy Ltd. (“Gauzy” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: GAUZ). The lawsuit alleges that Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose material adverse information regarding Gauzy’s business, operations, and prospects, including allegations that: (1) three of the Company’s French subsidiaries lacked the financial means to meet their debts as they became due; (2) as a result, it was substantially likely insolvency proceedings would be commenced; and (3) as a result, it was substantially likely a potential default under Gauzy’s existing senior secured debt facilities would be triggered.

The deadline to ask the court to be appointed lead plaintiff in the case is February 6, 2026.

