Palm Beach Is About to Witness One Million Houseflies Making Art

PALM BEACH, Fla., Dec. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The tiny nuisance creatures we swat away without thinking are about to become the source of beauty we never expected. One million houseflies are painting. You can witness it yourself as their Art Palm Beach debut unfolds live January 28 to February 1 at the Palm Beach County Convention Center.

Renewed Resilience, presented by Hollis Taggart Gallery, features artist John Knuth, who creates paintings in collaboration with one million houseflies. The flies are fed a mixture of acrylic pigment and sugar water. Over time, their tiny marks build into glowing abstract paintings that look like stardust, wildflowers, and drifting smoke. A nuisance becomes the brush. What we overlook becomes unforgettable.





Knuth developed this process after a California wildfire destroyed his home and studio. Instead of returning to traditional methods, he rebuilt through the smallest possible tool of creation: life itself. Renewed Resilience reflects that transformation, turning what is normally ignored into something luminous.

Visitors to Art Palm Beach will witness the process when Knuth debuts new sculptural globes that extend the paintings into three dimensional forms. The works will evolve throughout the fair as the convention center becomes a living studio, where art is made by a collaboration between human and insect.



Tickets for Art Palm Beach are available now at artpalmbeach.com.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/58081f9b-9590-4510-80d9-446c77dc8155