Crosslist celebrates 15 million listings, 420th 5-Star Review, Reinforcing Role as Best Cross Listing App for Multi-Channel Sellers

New York City, Dec. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crosslist, the top tool for online sellers looking to transfer their product listings across various online marketplaces, has just crossed a big milestone: the creation of over 15 million listings through its platform and over 420 five-star reviews on Trustpilot. Having reached this turning point in just three years since its launch cements Crosslist as the #1 multi-channel cross listing app for sellers.

Since its inception in 2023, Crosslist has been committed to helping online sellers simplify the logistics of listing the same products across several marketplaces. To this end, the cross listing app introduced several new features in 2025, all aimed at shortening the time spent by e-commerce sellers on the listing process. These features include AI-generated listings (complete with a pricing suggestion tool), bulk imports, bulk listing edits, and a bulk price mark-up feature. These features have garnered an overwhelmingly positive reaction from Crosslist users as evidenced from the platform’s reviews.

Trusted by over 40,000 online sellers: Crosslist’s 15 million listing creation milestone comes right as the platform surpassed 40,000 users. Crosslist users rely on the tool to quickly and seamlessly list their products across multiple marketplaces simultaneously, and to import and cross post existing inventory.

More than 420 five-star reviews on Trustpilot: Crosslist’s users express a high amount of satisfaction with the cross listing app, with several reviewers noting that they were able to cut down their listing process from hours to mere minutes. Other noteworthy mentions in the reviews include Crosslist’s excellent and quick customer support, affordability, intuitive feature set, and the real outcomes (i.e. increase in sales) that online sellers have seen since they started using the cross listing app.

Simultaneous cross listing across 11 marketplaces: With Crosslist, sellers can create a single listing and post the same across all the supported marketplaces simultaneously. The cross listing app automatically posts the listings, reducing the time spent by sellers on manual, repetitive work. This gives professionals more time to focus on growing their business.

When asked how this watershed moment made him feel, Gilles Couvreur, the founder of Crosslist, said that he felt proud and grateful. “Crosslist began as an idea that cross listing should not be painful or confusing. Today, we have 15 million listings by 40,000+ users who agree. Knowing that we removed friction from their daily workflow is the most rewarding part of this journey,” he added.

