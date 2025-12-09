Greystone Consults on $288 Million CMBS Securitization for Cross River Bank

NEW YORK, Dec. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Greystone, a leading national commercial real estate finance company, announced that it has assisted Cross River Bank (“Cross River”) in completing a $288 million non-agency CMBS securitization, backed by 59 loans secured by 67 properties across four states, and rated by Moody’s and Morningstar DBRS.

The transaction, CRB 2025-CRE1, was managed on behalf of Cross River by Greystone’s Structured Products group, including Leena Amin, Senior Managing Director; Greg Darling, Managing Director; Director Max Garelick, Structurer Scott Fuller; and Vincent Mattaliano, Analyst.

“This transaction marks a landmark achievement — the first of its kind for Cross River Bank and only the second CMBS securitization backed by seasoned, community bank-originated loans concentrated in the Tri-state Area,” said Greg Darling, Managing Director in Greystone’s Structured Products group. “The complexity and nuances of this transaction highlight the depth of experience, ability to innovate, and collaborative strength of both Cross River Bank and Greystone Structured Products.”

“This milestone showcases how we’re innovating in both capital strategy and market engagement,” said Shimon Eisikowicz, Executive Vice President, Chief Lending Officer, and Head of the Commercial Banking Group at Cross River. “By bringing a seasoned loan portfolio to market through this structure advised by Greystone, we’re unlocking new channels to meet client needs and advance our long-term growth objectives.”

“Greystone’s leadership and expertise were instrumental in helping us navigate the complexities of this transaction,” said Bhavik Khatri, Vice President of Syndications at Cross River.

For more information about the transaction, readers may refer to the presale reports published by Moody’s and Morningstar DBRS, available on their respective websites.

