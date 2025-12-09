Movement Network is Powered by Replit to Enable the Next Generation of Blockchain Creators





SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Move Industries , the core contributor of the Movement Network, powered by Replit, the leading agentic software creation platform. The collaboration will enable and onboard more than 10,000 new creators by integrating Replit's agentic software platform directly into Movement's ecosystem, removing traditional barriers to blockchain development and accelerating the adoption of Move as the future of secure smart contract programming.

The newly launched Move Builder Kit now features Replit-powered creator templates that enable anyone with a browser to build, test, and deploy Move applications without expensive hardware or complex local setups. This democratization of access aligns with Movement's mission to onboard the next blockchain developers within two years, regardless of their location, economic background, or technical resources.

"Most of the world’s next great blockchain developers don’t have access to high-end machines, some builders are getting started with just tablets or mobile devices,” said Rahat Chowdhury, Head of Developer Relations at Move Industries. “Replit allows us to meet the builders no matter where they are.”

Partnership Highlights:

Move Builder Kit Integration: Movement's official developer education platform now features Replit-backed templates, providing instant, guided pathways for building smart contracts, dApps, and tooling on Movement Network





Movement's official developer education platform now features Replit-backed templates, providing instant, guided pathways for building smart contracts, dApps, and tooling on Movement Network Ecosystem-Wide Recognition: All developer-related events across Movement's Global Hubs, hackathons and builder programs will feature the Move Builder Kit powered by Replit





All developer-related events across Movement's Global Hubs, hackathons and builder programs will feature the Move Builder Kit powered by Replit Premium Account Sponsorships: Outstanding Movement developers, hackathon winners, and active ecosystem teams will receive sponsored Replit premium accounts





Outstanding Movement developers, hackathon winners, and active ecosystem teams will receive sponsored Replit premium accounts Zero-Setup Development: Developers can begin building Move applications immediately through their browser, with AI-assisted coding tools that accelerate development without compromising security





This launches alongside Movement's M1 Hackathon , which challenges developers to build innovative applications on Movement Network. The hackathon features a $35,000 prize pool across 7 tracks and runs from December 1-28, 2025 with winners receiving Replit premium accounts and additional ecosystem support to bring their projects to market.

Replit's platform serves millions of creators globally and has become synonymous with accessible, modern software development. The integration with Movement Network brings enterprise-grade blockchain infrastructure to Replit's creator community while providing Movement builders with best-in-class development tools.

Developers interested in accessing the Move Builder Kit can visit here . The first cohort of Replit premium account sponsorships will be distributed to M1 Hackathon participants and top contributors to the Movement ecosystem.

For more information about Movement Network, visit Move Industries and follow @moveindustries on Twitter.

About Move Industries

Move Industries is building a community-first Move-based blockchain ecosystem. Led by a team of industry veterans, Move Industries maintains a dual focus on technology and community. The organization intends to return to crypto's radical roots: giving financial power and opportunity back to the people.

About Replit

Replit is the agentic software creation platform that enables anyone to build applications using natural language. With millions of users worldwide and over 500,000 professional users, Replit is democratizing software development by removing traditional barriers to application creation. The company is headquartered in San Francisco.

