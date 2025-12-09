NFL and Roots Create Limited-Edition Apparel Collection for Super Bowl LX

TORONTO, Dec. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The National Football League and global lifestyle brand, Roots, announced today the launch of their apparel collection in celebration of Super Bowl LX, combining football heritage with classic Canadian style. The limited-edition six-piece capsule, priced between $65 and $998, is now available exclusively at NFLShop.ca.

Bringing together two iconic brands with deep cultural resonance, the collection pairs the legacy of one of the world’s most anticipated and celebrated sporting events with Roots craftsmanship and unmistakably Canadian design. With a heritage-inspired, vintage aesthetic, the line honours the game’s 60-year history and the passion of fans here at home who have made Canada the NFL’s largest international market.

With more than 16.6 million Canadians tuning into the Super Bowl each year, the NFL continues to invest in Canadian fandom, particularly as new generations discover the game through culture, fashion and community. Partnering with Roots, a brand deeply embedded in Canadian culture and one synonymous with contemporary style, was a natural extension of the league’s ongoing connection to supporters globally, as they cheer on their team no matter where they are.

“Canadian fans have helped shape the energy of the NFL for decades, and Super Bowl LX felt like the perfect moment to celebrate them,” said Salha Latif, Vice President, International Consumer Products, NFL. “Teaming up with Roots lets us honour the game’s history while showing up in Canada in an authentic way, one that reflects the passion, pride, and culture of NFL football lovers across the country.”

Each piece in the capsule features the Super Bowl LX logo, designed to commemorate six decades of the Super Bowl's cultural significance, reimagined through Roots' distinctly Canadian lens. The collection includes a varsity jacket, crewneck sweatshirt, available in navy or signature Roots Salt & Pepper, t-shirt, toque, and collectible bag charm, all crafted with Roots' premium materials and quality-first design.



“Canadians wear their pride loud and clear, no matter the logo on their chest. Sports are part of our DNA, and this collection celebrates that heritage, connecting Canadians to the spirit of football and paying homage to home turf,” said Melinda McDonald, VP Wholesale & Business Development, Roots. “Collaborating with the NFL on the Super Bowl LX Collection allowed us to bring that story to life through thoughtful design choices that blend sport, culture and unmistakable Canadian style.”

Nodding to classic NFL apparel while remaining recognizably Roots, the collection features refined silhouettes, vintage-inspired details, and versatile styles fans can wear on game day and beyond.

Images of the Roots x NFL Super Bowl LX Collection can be found here. For more information, please visit NFLShop.ca.

About the National Football League

The National Football League is America's most popular sports league, comprised of 32 franchises that compete each year to win the Super Bowl, the world's biggest annual sporting event. Founded in 1920, the NFL developed the model for the successful modern sports league, including national and international distribution, extensive revenue sharing, competitive excellence, and strong franchises across the country.

About Roots

Established in 1973, Roots is a global lifestyle brand. Starting from a small cabin in northern Canada, Roots has become a global brand with over 100 corporate retail stores in Canada, two stores in the United States, and an eCommerce platform, www.roots.com, that serves many international markets. We have more than 100 partner-operated stores in Asia, and we also operate a dedicated Roots-branded storefront on Tmall.com in China. We design, market, and sell a broad selection of products in different departments, including women’s, men’s, children, and gender-free apparel, leather goods, footwear, and accessories. Our products are built with uncompromising comfort, quality, and style that allows you to feel at home with nature. We offer products designed to meet life’s everyday adventures and provide you with the versatility to live your life to the fullest. We also wholesale through business-to-business channels and license the brand to a select group of licensees selling products to major retailers. Roots Corporation is a Canadian corporation doing business as “Roots” and “Roots Canada.”

