Cocaine Use Disorder Market Intelligence Report 2025-2032: Rapid Growth of Telepsychiatry Platforms Delivering Remote Treatment

The Cocaine Use Disorder Market has experienced substantial growth, evolving from USD 1.29 billion in 2024 to USD 1.36 billion in 2025, with projections indicating further expansion to USD 2.03 billion by 2032 at a CAGR of 5.82%. The dynamic nature of this market necessitates strategic insights, given the multifaceted challenges faced by clinicians, policymakers, and public health officials worldwide.

Recent shifts in regulatory scrutiny and societal attitudes have intensified the need for rapid adaptation to emerging evidence and innovative treatment models. This report serves as a crucial tool for decision-makers, providing comprehensive analysis and strategic context to identify high-impact opportunities and potential risks.

Key Takeaways from This Report

Advancements in treatment innovations, supported by strategic regulatory changes, are shaping the future of cocaine use disorder management.

The impact of U.S. tariffs highlights the necessity for resilient supply chains and strategic sourcing decisions.

Regional analyses reveal diverse market drivers and patient access patterns, emphasizing the need for tailored strategies.

Industry leaders are investing in integrated care models, blending pharmacological and behavioral interventions for improved patient outcomes.

Market Segmentation & Coverage

This market report explores revenue forecasts and trend analysis in various segments, including:

Treatment Modality: Behavioral Therapy (Cognitive Behavioral Therapy, Contingency Management, Motivational Interviewing) and Pharmacotherapy (Antidepressants like SSRIs and SNRIs, Psychostimulants).

Behavioral Therapy (Cognitive Behavioral Therapy, Contingency Management, Motivational Interviewing) and Pharmacotherapy (Antidepressants like SSRIs and SNRIs, Psychostimulants). Treatment Setting: Inpatient (Detoxification, Residential Rehabilitation) and Outpatient care.

Inpatient (Detoxification, Residential Rehabilitation) and Outpatient care. Indication: Acute and Chronic interventions.

Acute and Chronic interventions. Diagnostic Tests: Cardiovascular and Neurologic Examinations, Urine Toxicology.

Cardiovascular and Neurologic Examinations, Urine Toxicology. Payer Type: Out-of-Pocket, Private Insurance, and Public Funding.

Out-of-Pocket, Private Insurance, and Public Funding. Provider Type: Clinics, Hospitals, and Rehabilitation Centers.

Regional Analysis

This report also dissects trends across key regions:

Americas: Including North America (United States, Canada) and Latin America (Brazil, Argentina).

Including North America (United States, Canada) and Latin America (Brazil, Argentina). EMEA: Covering Europe, the Middle East, and Africa regions.

Covering Europe, the Middle East, and Africa regions. Asia-Pacific: Focusing on growth markets like China, India, and Japan.

Industry Insights & Competitive Strategies

Highlighting competitive strategies, partnerships, and innovations from leading players like Alkermes PLC, Pfizer Inc., and Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., this report showcases how these organizations are positioning themselves within the market. Strategic alliances, mergers, and acquisitions are vital in consolidating assets and enhancing market positioning, contributing to a more patient-centered care ecosystem.

The report concludes with actionable recommendations for optimizing innovation investments and forging strategic partnerships, thereby guiding stakeholders through the geopolitical challenges in cocaine use disorder management.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 194 Forecast Period 2025-2032 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $1.36 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032 $2.03 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.8% Regions Covered Global

Market Insights



Rapid growth of telepsychiatry platforms delivering remote treatment for cocaine use disorder

Emergence of long-acting injectable pharmacotherapies targeting cocaine craving and relapse prevention

Integration of digital phenotyping and machine learning for personalized risk prediction in cocaine use disorder

Increased investment in anti-cocaine vaccines and monoclonal antibodies to reduce relapse rates

Expansion of harm reduction initiatives combining drug-checking services with addiction counseling for cocaine users

Regulatory shifts facilitating fast-track approval pathways for novel anti-addiction compounds targeting cocaine dependence

Rising utilization of mobile apps and wearable sensors to monitor cocaine use patterns and encourage self-management

Growth of public-private partnerships funding real-world evidence studies for new cocaine use disorder therapies

Surge in multidisciplinary telecare models integrating psychiatry, nutrition, and peer support for cocaine addiction

Development of microdosing protocols for ibogaine analogues as emerging treatment for refractory cocaine use disorder

The companies profiled in this Cocaine Use Disorder market report include:

Alkermes PLC

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Camurus AB

Embera NeuroTherapeutics, Inc.

Indivior PLC

Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.

KemPharm, Inc.

Kinoxis Therapeutics

Novartis International AG

Orexo AB

Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

Pfizer Inc.

Polpharma SA

Revive Therapeutics Ltd.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc.

Saniona AB

Shionogi & Co., Ltd.

Sigmapharm Laboratories, LLC

STALICLA SA

Teva Pharmaceuticals USA, Inc.

Viatris Inc.

Mylan Pharmaceuticals Inc.

