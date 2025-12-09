FED Fitness Launches Merry Christmas Campaign with Sitewide 20% Off Through December 28

HongKong, Dec. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This December, FED Fitness, the No.1 best-selling home fitness brand globally is launching its most anticipated Holiday Gift Guide and an engaging Wish List Social Campaign, offering both inspiration and generous rewards for gift-givers. Shoppers can enjoy an exclusive 20% off across the entire FED Fitness website, making it the perfect time to invest in premium home fitness gear for loved ones — or yourself. With bestsellers, newly launched products, and curated bundles all included in the promotion, the campaign sets the stage for a festive season of health, joy, and thoughtful gifting.





To complement its Holiday Gift Guide, FED Fitness is also launching a festive social media initiative that invites users to share their personal fitness wish lists. By posting with the campaign hashtag #FEDFitnessWishlist, participants not only help inspire meaningful gifting ideas but also get the chance to win exclusive Christmas gifts from FED Fitness.





Rethinking Holiday Gifting: Health, Connection, and Intentionality

In a season often defined by fleeting trends and last-minute shopping, FED Fitness is encouraging a shift toward gifts with lasting impact. The brand’s 2025 Holiday Gift Guide embraces a simple idea: meaningful gifts don’t just bring joy — they support the well-being of the people we care about most.





This year’s theme, “Treat Your Loved Ones to FED Fitness”, puts health and togetherness at the center of holiday giving. Whether it's helping a parent stay active, supporting a partner’s fitness goals, or simply making it easier for families to move together at home, FED Fitness offers a way to give with purpose.





From smart, space-saving equipment to all-in-one home gym solutions, the Holiday Gift Guide features top picks for every household — all included in the sitewide 20% discount running through December 28. With additional bundles, new product drops, and gifting ideas tailored for a range of needs, FED Fitness makes it easier to choose presents that feel both thoughtful and useful.





Featured Products from the 2025 Holiday Gift Guide

Holiday Price of Glide Select Model: $879.99 (was $1099.99)；

Standard Glide Model: $799.99 ( was $999.99)

The FED Fitness Yosuda EM1 series includes two models: Glide and Glide Select. With a 20-inch stride in a compact footprint, the Select delivers commercial-grade performance without taking up space. Perfect for rehab, prenatal, and daily cardio, it's a low-impact solution the whole family can enjoy — a thoughtful way to share health and happiness this Christmas.





Holiday Price: $311.99 (was $389.99)

This all-in-one dumbbell replaces five weights in one compact design, switching easily between 15–55 lbs with a simple twist. It's perfect for small spaces and helps users stay consistent with strength training at home.





Holiday Price: $201.60 (was $252.00)

Engineered with a 1,200 lb weight capacity and seven backrest positions, this bench offers solid support for a variety of strength exercises. It enables users to train safely and comfortably with gym-level stability at home.





Holiday Price: $263.20 (was $329.00)

With its whisper-quiet magnetic drive and 35 lb flywheel, the EB1 offers a smooth, immersive ride. It’s ideal for users looking to build endurance or stay active indoors without disturbing others.





More Than a Sale: A Season of Connection, Celebration, and Shared Wellness

FED Fitness’s Merry Christmas Campaign goes beyond typical holiday sales — it’s a heartfelt invitation to Treat Your Loved Ones to FED Fitness. Through interactive experiences, community engagement, and meaningful rewards, the campaign brings people together to celebrate health, connection, and the joy of giving.





On the website, visitors are invited to take part in the Spin-to-Win Wheel, where prizes range from free orders (up to $200) to 50% off vouchers and exclusive gifts with purchase. Every new user wins, and returning customers can unlock extra spins by sharing the campaign on social media — turning every visit into an opportunity for surprise and joy.





As part of the campaign, FED Fitness is launching #FEDFitnessWishlist

Campaign — a community-driven social media event on Instagram and Facebook, where simply following and commenting gives users a chance to receive special Christmas gifts from FED Fitness. Whether it’s a dream home gym setup or a single piece of equipment to kickstart a new routine, these shared posts reflect real goals and aspirations — and selected participants will receive surprise gifts and seasonal perks.





In appreciation of those who give year-round, FED Fitness is also offering an additional 10% off to teachers, students, and veterans through ID verification.





By combining meaningful incentives with interactive, community-focused campaigns, FED Fitness is reframing what holiday promotions can be. It’s not just about saving money — it’s about celebrating progress, supporting one another, and building a healthier lifestyle together. Through this initiative, FED Fitness reinforces its mission: to be a trusted partner for families around the world on their journey toward wellness — not just during the holidays, but every day.





About FED Fitness

FED Fitness is a global leader in home fitness solutions, known for best-selling brands like YOSUDA, FLYBIRD, FEIERDUN, SPORTSROYALS, and BCAN. Rated highly by millions of Amazon customers, we combine professional-grade quality with outstanding value to help families worldwide stay strong, healthy, and connected—right at home.

Website: www.fedfitness.com

Instagram: @fedfitness.global

Facebook: @fedfitness.global