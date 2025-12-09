Mevolaxy Reports Record November Payouts and Secures Funding

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- November proved to be one of the strongest months in Mevolaxy's history. For the period, the platform recorded the highest-ever volume of user earnings, and the total number of active participants continued to grow rapidly against the backdrop of high MEV pool activity.





Record November Payouts

According to Mevolaxy's internal statistics, the total volume of user accruals exceeded all previous months, marking the best result since the platform's launch.

The growth is attributed to:

An increase in the volume of liquidity within the system,

Improvements to the MEV bot algorithms, enabling them to process a larger volume of on-chain traffic,

A growing share of users who have upgraded to Pro plans.





November demonstrated that, even amidst high cryptocurrency market volatility, the mevstake mechanism remains resilient because its yield is not tied to asset price appreciation but is generated by network activity.

Another significant news of the month was the strategic funding secured from the private analytical fund Helios Capital Research - an independent US-based entity specializing in supporting DeFi projects.

The fund highlighted three key reasons for its decision to invest in Mevolaxy:

A resilient business model derived from on-chain operations. Ownership of its proprietary technology stack instead of relying on third-party solutions. Rapid user base growth, confirming strong product-market fit.





The investment amount totaled $4 million, with Helios Capital Research representatives naming Mevolaxy "one of the most promising platforms in the DeFi segment for the next 2-3 years."

The Mevolaxy team emphasizes that attracting institutional capital of this caliber enhances the project's stability and accelerates the implementation of key initiatives: from expanding the MEV pool network to developing mobile solutions and scaling infrastructure.

The deal with Helios Capital Research stands as an important validation that the mevstake model being built by Mevolaxy is in demand not only among retail users but also among professional crypto market participants.

The company states that it will continue to strengthen the ecosystem, expand functionality, and work on transparency and technological reliability to make mevstake one of the key tools for stable income in the DeFi world.