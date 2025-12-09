Attorney Katherine Goliwas of Sebald, Hackwelder & Knox Named to Erie’s 2025 “40 Under 40” Class by Erie Reader

Erie, PA, Dec. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sebald, Hackwelder & Knox is proud to announce that Attorney Katherine Goliwas has been selected as one of Erie’s 40 Under 40 honorees for 2025, an annual recognition presented by Erie Reader celebrating emerging leaders who are shaping the region’s future. Goliwas was chosen from hundreds of nominations submitted across Erie County—an achievement that reflects both her professional excellence and her deep commitment to service in the community she calls home.





Attorney Katherine Goliwas - Erie Reader 40 Under 40

Each year, the editorial board of Erie Reader identifies 40 individuals under the age of 40 who exemplify innovation, leadership, and meaningful civic impact. Attorney Goliwas’ selection places her among a distinguished group of changemakers in Erie, Pennsylvania whose work spans business, law, education, nonprofits, healthcare, technology, community engagement, and beyond. The 2025 recipients represent the next generation of leadership in Erie County, and Goliwas’ inclusion underscores the significant contributions she continues to make both inside and outside the courtroom.

A dedicated family law attorney at Sebald, Hackwelder & Knox, Goliwas has built a reputation for navigating some of life’s most challenging situations with empathy, strength, and unwavering professionalism. She focuses her practice on guiding clients through divorce, custody matters, protection-from-abuse actions, support issues, and other sensitive domestic relations cases. Clients describe her as compassionate yet determined—an attorney who listens deeply, advocates fiercely, and brings steady reassurance during moments of uncertainty. To learn more about the family law services Attorney Katherine Goliwas provides visit: https://www.defenselawyerserie.com/family-law/

“Family law is incredibly personal work,” Goliwas said. “Every case involves real people going through difficult transitions. I consider it an honor to support families and help them find a path forward. Being recognized by Erie Reader is truly humbling, and I’m grateful to the Erie community for trusting me with such important matters.”

Beyond her legal practice, Goliwas is actively involved in community outreach, local volunteer efforts, and initiatives that strengthen support systems for children and families in Erie County. Colleagues note that her dedication extends far beyond billable hours—she consistently invests time and compassion in the people and causes she believes in, whether mentoring young professionals, contributing to local nonprofit programs, or engaging in pro bono work for those in need.

At Sebald, Hackwelder & Knox, the firm’s leadership says Goliwas’ selection for the 40 Under 40 honor reflects not only her individual accomplishments but also her embodiment of the values the firm strives to uphold: integrity, service, and excellence.

“We are incredibly proud of Katherine and thrilled to see her receive this well-deserved recognition,” said a spokesperson for Sebald, Hackwelder & Knox. “Her work ethic, her compassion for clients, and her dedication to the Erie community make her stand out as both a remarkable attorney and an exceptional person. Katherine represents the best of our profession, and we are honored to have her as part of our team.”

Goliwas’ recognition from Erie Reader reinforces her growing influence in the region’s legal and civic landscape. It also highlights the important role that young professionals play in strengthening Erie’s future, driving local progress, and uplifting the communities around them. This year’s honorees represent a broad cross-section of talent committed to building a vibrant, resilient, and forward-thinking Erie.

Sebald, Hackwelder & Knox encourages clients, colleagues, and community members to join in celebrating Attorney Goliwas’ achievement and the impact she continues to make throughout Erie County. The firm congratulates all members of the 2025 40 Under 40 class and applauds their contributions toward making Erie a stronger, more connected community.

Attorney Goliwas’ full 40 Under 40 profile is now available online at Erie Reader. To learn more about the law firm Sebald, Hackwelder & Knox, or Attorney Goliwas, can visit the firm's website at: https://www.defenselawyerserie.com/about-sebald-hackwelder-knox/attorney-katherine-goliwas/

