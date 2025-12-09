Culinary Trends to Savor: Year-End Insights and What’s Cooking for the Year Ahead

Westminster, Colo., Dec. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As we close a year defined by both adventurous cooking and cherished classics, we took a moment to reflect on some standout moments in 2025 – and forward to the flavors and trends that await in 2026. Kitchens continue to serve as creative hubs, comfort zones and communal gathering places, and a new wave of culinary interest, confidence and experimentation is reshaping how we cook, eat and experience food. Looking back at some of the year’s most influential movements – and ahead to what’s next – Niman Ranch Executive Chef Andrew Hunter sees a clear theme: cooking is becoming more intentional, sensory-driven and multifunctional than ever before.

“We took great joy in reflecting and asking ourselves: what trends are genuinely changing the way people cook – not just what they cook?” said Chef Hunter. “We narrowed our list to ideas that are both accessible and inspiring. Whether it’s turning a basic weekday dinner into a unique sensory experience or elevating dining with a surprising cocktail, the culinary world remains incredibly dynamic. You can approach it with as much or as little depth as you like and still find delight in the process.”

Cooking as Aromatherapy

This year reaffirmed something chefs have always known: aroma is everything. The key to developing compelling flavors is through aroma – after all, so much of taste comes from our sense of smell. From the sizzle of bacon to the unmistakable fragrance of garlic, onions and ginger sautéing in a pan, these sensory cues do more than signal dinner – they evoke memories. Caramelization (“Maillard Reaction”) is the rich and roasted notes of sugars and protein responding to a hot pan with butter or oil, while essential oils in citrus zest and fresh herbs add an aromatic “top note” to everything from roast beef to simple salads. Expect this trend to continue as more cooks lean into the emotional and nostalgic power of cooking as aromatherapy, embracing ingredients and techniques that make their spaces smell like home.

Cook Once, Eat Twice (or Thrice)

With economic pressures on the rise and increasingly limited time, thoughtful meal planning is a culinary skill all its own. Today’s cooks are looking beyond leftovers and toward “planned extensions” – intentionally preparing dishes that can be repurposed for second and third meals. Whether transforming slow-roasted pork into tacos, stir-fry and soups, or reinventing roasted vegetables into grain bowls, this approach eases the “21-meal crunch” of feeding ourselves three meals a day, seven days a week. Efficiency, creativity and cost-consciousness will drive this trend well into the coming year.

Fat-Washed Mixology

A technique once known mostly among bartenders is entering the home cocktail scene: fat washing. This process infuses spirits with fats to soften spirits’ edges and add roundness, depth and silkiness while retaining full-flavor intensity. Spirits like whisk(e)y, rum and gin become richer and more complex through this infusion. Importantly, fats with “polarity” (containing a percentage of water) must be used for this application, such as bacon fat or butter; fats that do not contain water, such as olive oil, will repel the spirit rather than infuse with it. As curious cocktail lovers seek bolder, more personalized options, fat-washing is one of the most interesting and unexpected mixology trends.

Honorable mention: Add a cube of grilled meat to the bleu cheese-stuffed olive garnish in a dirty martini for an extra layer of umami.

Unexpected Uses for Familiar Cuts

Cooks are increasingly exploring new techniques and applications for accessible, everyday cuts such as pork loins, St. Louis ribs and lamb sirloins. From reverse-searing to low-and-slow braising to sous vide experimentation, home cooks are reimagining these cuts in innovative ways – such as:

Turning a pork loin into thin-sliced “pork carne asada” finished on a ripping-hot grill for smoky, citrusy tacos.

Transforming St. Louis ribs into “rib burnt ends” using a double-smoke method traditionally reserved for brisket.

Slicing lamb sirloin into medallions and searing hard in a cast iron pan before finishing with herb oil and preserved lemon.

This trend reflects a growing curiosity and willingness to push boundaries within the comfort of the familiar – something we expect to see expand as consumers look to elevate weeknight staples.

Curiosity + Imperfection = the Perfect Pairing

As culinary exploration grows, so does the understanding that mistakes are part of the creative process. Openness to imperfection – especially among younger home cooks – is fueling kitchen confidence. Expect more cooks to embrace experimentation without fear, driven by curiosity and backed by good intentions. Start with cuts that are simple, accessible and versatile – like ground pork – and experiment with bold global flavors. Three on-trend inspirations include:

Gochujang + sesame + scallion, inspired by Korean comfort cooking

Berbere spice, a warm, aromatic Ethiopian blend

Yuzu kosho, a Japanese paste that delivers salty citrus heat

This mindset will continue to spark innovation – and confidence – in home kitchens across the country.

About the Trends – and the Legacy Behind Every Cut

“These insights reflect the ongoing evolution of how we cook and think about food – from the holistic sensory experience to resourcefulness to creativity,” said Chef Hunter. “At Niman Ranch, we hope to inspire not only experimentation, but cooking with intention, honoring not just flavor, but also history, craft and connection. As we look ahead, one thing is certain: at the heart of culinary culture remains discovery, comfort, connection – and respect for the journey from farm to table.”

About Niman Ranch

Niman Ranch is a network of more than 600 independent family farmers and ranchers who raise pork, beef and lamb traditionally, humanely and sustainably to deliver the Finest-Tasting Meat in the World®. Niman Ranch is the largest farmer and rancher network in North America to be Certified Humane®. The protein of choice for America’s most celebrated chefs, Niman Ranch is also the premier option for discerning home cooks looking for meats Raised with Care®, with no antibiotics or added hormones – ever. Follow Niman Ranch on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

About Chef Andrew Hunter

Chef Andrew Hunter is considered one of the country’s leading research and development chefs. He is head of culinary development for Wolfgang Puck Worldwide, executive chef for Niman Ranch, global development chef for Kikkoman, and the culinary innovation partner for The Mushroom Council. Chef Andrew is Co-Founder of Kogi L.A. Street Sauces and HiNote, a plant-based, chef-driven seasoning company. His practice focuses on menu and operations development for restaurant groups; translating commodity crops into foodservice products for farmers; and product commercialization for industrial clients in the United States, Asia, Latin America and the Middle East. Chef Hunter appeared as the R&D expert on Lifetime’s series, SupermarketSuperstar, was a season regular on CNBC’s Restaurant Startup, and was featured in Morgan Spurlock’s Super-Size Me 2. He earned an AOS in culinary arts from the Culinary Institute of America, a BA in culinary history from New College, and an MA in museum studies from San Francisco State University. For more information, visit ChefAndrewHunter.com.

