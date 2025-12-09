Friends of LVA Foundation Aims to Break Fundraising Record with Annual Experience the Arts Gala: Brilliance

LAS VEGAS, Dec. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Friends of Las Vegas Academy of the Arts Foundation , the non-profit organization committed to ensuring the promise of Las Vegas Academy of the Arts (LVA), announces that its highly anticipated annual Experience the Arts Gala: Brilliance will take place February 6, 2026 at the Orleans Arena. This celebrated event promises to be the Foundation’s most ambitious fundraiser yet, as the organization aims to shatter all past gala records to generate critical funds for LVA’s world-class tuition-free arts education.



“The Experience the Arts Gala is foundational to everything we do as an organization,” said Brian Downey, Executive Director of Outreach and Development for Friends of LVA Foundation. “With education budgets in question, the need to sustain the completely unique arts education at LVA is greater than ever. We hope to crush our gala fundraising records so that we can continue to support the next generation of artists, creators, and leaders who are vital to the Las Vegas arts community.”

The funds raised directly fuel the outstanding programs, technology, and opportunities that make LVA’s tuition-free performing arts education truly world-class. Through its fundraising efforts, in just the past six months, the Friends of LVA Foundation has deployed more than $175,000 to support this award-winning public high school, with investments that include access to its college and career readiness platform, new theater lighting and sound equipment, student scholarships, and the school’s renown Master Artist Series – a transformative program that brings professional actors, musicians, visual artists, and performers directly to LVA's students, offering unparalleled opportunities for artistic growth.

Each year, supporters of LVA gather at the gala to be dazzled by the astonishing talent of LVA students from across the school’s music, theater, dance and visual arts & media conservatories. Hundreds of attendees will be inspired by artwork and performances that showcase the incredible level of creativity honed at LVA, a school that stands as the heartbeat of Las Vegas’ arts community.

The Foundation is incredibly grateful to announce that The PENTA Building Group is back this year to support the Gala, this time as its first-ever Diamond Sponsor. PENTA joins Opal Sponsor Live Nation Las Vegas and other generous partners who help make the promise of LVA’s premier arts education possible through their dedication to nurturing creativity and culture in the Las Vegas community.



Friends of LVA Foundation invites sponsors, partners, and supporters to join this effort to help provide the resources necessary to make the promise of LVA’s world-class, tuition-free performing arts education possible, today and in the future.

Those interested in Gala sponsorships can contact Brian Downey at bdowney@friendsoflva.org .

For ticket and sponsorship options, please visit the Experience the Arts Gala page .

To book an appearance or interview with LVA student artists or educators, please reach out to media@friendsofLVA.org.

About Friends of LVA Foundation

Friends of LVA is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization committed to securing the resources necessary to make the promise of LVA’s world-class, tuition-free performing arts education possible, today and in the future.

Supported by parents, faculty, arts enthusiasts, and community leaders, the foundation enriches the lives of LVA students and faculty by financially supporting artistic and academic programs. This investment in the arts through LVA creators, performers and leaders can have a profound impact. Master Artist workshops with industry icons, instruments and cutting-edge technology for advanced training, scholarships and travel funds that unlock doors to competitions and auditions, are only some of the ways this support has helped transform potential into purpose for LVA students.

Media contact:

Michelle Musburger

Friends of LVA Foundation

media@friendsofLVA.org

773.230.0629