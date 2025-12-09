Anomalo Named a Strong Performer in 2025 Gartner® Peer Insights™ "Voice of the Customer" for Augmented Data Quality Solutions

PALO ALTO, Calif., Dec. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Anomalo, the company reinventing enterprise data quality, today announced that it has been named a Strong Performer 2025 Gartner® Peer Insights™ "Voice of the Customer" for Augmented Data Quality Solutions1. Anomalo received an overall rating of 4.7 out of 5 based on enterprise customer reviews and a 95% willingness to recommend, one of the highest across all evaluated vendors 2.

Seventy-one percent of reviews were 5-star and more than half of reviewers were from companies with more than $10 billion in annual revenue, which Anomalo believes highlights the platform’s ability to deliver measurable value in complex, large-scale data environments. This recognition follows Anomalo’s debut earlier this year in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Augmented Data Quality Solutions 3.

“Enterprises want trustworthy data without the heavy lift,” said Elliot Shmukler, co-founder and CEO of Anomalo. “Our customers tell us Anomalo gives them exactly that–automated detection, fast diagnosis and the confidence that their analytics and AI are running on high quality data. Seeing that reflected in this year’s ‘Voice of the Customer’ reinforces our belief that ease of use and automation are transforming data quality.”

Anomalo’s data quality platform uses AI to automatically detect unexpected changes, anomalies and quality issues in both structured and unstructured data, allowing organizations to catch problems early, diagnose root causes quickly and keep downstream analytics and AI workloads operating on trustworthy data.

In October, Anomalo unveiled AIDA - Anomalo Intelligent Data Analyst - a first-of-its-kind AI Data Analyst developed in collaboration with Google Cloud, Databricks and Snowflake. AIDA is an agentic interface built directly on top of Anomalo’s data quality platform. With AIDA, every data user from analyst to executive can explore their data, visualize trends and insights and create new data quality checks all with a natural language interface. AIDA uniquely understands your data because it knows ​​which tables, metrics and rules are important, learning directly from how your data is monitored. Every interaction with AIDA makes it smarter and your data healthier by refining data definitions and adding new data quality checks – all through natural language.

Anomalo maintains broad ecosystem support across the modern data stack, with strategic investments from both Databricks and Snowflake and partnerships with cloud and catalog vendors including AWS, Google, Microsoft and Atlan.

To read what enterprises have to say about Anomalo, simply visit: https://www.gartner.com/reviews/market/augmented-data-quality-solutions/vendor/anomalo/product/anomalo/reviews .

About Anomalo

Anomalo is reinventing enterprise data quality with an AI-powered data quality platform. Anomalo uses machine learning to replace traditional rules-based systems and automatically detect and alert teams about data quality issues across both structured and unstructured data. With seamless integrations across the entire data stack, Anomalo ensures customers can confidently operate with data and AI before data quality impacts downstream business decisions, customer-facing applications and machine learning models. Anomalo is backed by Databricks Ventures, Snowflake Ventures, SignalFire, Smith Point Capital, Norwest Venture Partners, Foundation Capital, Two Sigma Ventures, Village Global and First Round Capital. For more information, visit https://www.anomalo.com/ .

Gartner Disclaimer: Gartner and Peer Insights™ are trademarks of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates. All rights reserved. Gartner Peer Insights content consists of the opinions of individual end users based on their own experiences, and should not be construed as statements of fact, nor do they represent the views of Gartner or its affiliates. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in this content nor makes any warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this content, about its accuracy or completeness, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

1 Gartner, Gartner Peer Insights Voice of the Customer for Augmented Data Quality Solutions, Peer Contributors, November 26, 2025. Voice of the Customer for Augmented Data Quality Solutions, 26 November 2025 By Peer Community Contributor

2 as of August 2025 out of 21 reviews

3 Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Augmented Data Quality Solutions, March 2025



Media and Analyst Contact:

Amber Rowland

amber@therowlandagency.com

+1-650-814-4560